Shocker! Biden WH Reportedly Asking European Allies to Back Off Iran Until the US Election

Here's a story that sounds incredibly on-brand for the Biden White House, especially since it comes on Memorial Day weekend:

Memorial Day news dump from the Biden admin:



“The Biden administration is pressing European allies to back off plans to rebuke Iran for advances in its nuclear program as it seeks to keep tensions with Tehran from escalating before the autumn’s U.S. presidential election,… pic.twitter.com/rifVYL36ns — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 27, 2024

Iran is still listed as a top state sponsor of terrorism on the State Department's website but they just can't stop coddling the regime.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The Biden administration is pressing European allies to back off plans to rebuke Iran for advances in its nuclear program as it seeks to keep tensions with Tehran from escalating before the autumn’s U.S. presidential election, according to diplomats involved in discussions. The U.S. is arguing against an effort by Britain and France to censure Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s member state board in early June, the diplomats said. The U.S. has pressed a number of other countries to abstain in a censure vote, saying that is what Washington will do, they said. U.S. officials deny lobbying against a resolution.

Biden White House officials denied the report, which means there's an excellent chance it's true.

Absolutely incredible how bought and paid for this administration is by a terrorist regime. https://t.co/QmuuaeZRsK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 27, 2024

The timing is, as usual, impeccable:

Remember an Iranian spy ring reached the office of Biden's Secretary of State and our collective media has spent more resources covering a flag at a beach house than they have on that. https://t.co/vreC0T7KiO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2024

October vs May pic.twitter.com/OqyvkdNv0M — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 27, 2024

The Ayatollah might be looking forward to another pallet of cash before too long.

They're going to do anything to keep a test from happening before the election. — USA-Flagbert (@Gwamberto) May 27, 2024

Yeah, this kind of thing has Obama written all over it.

How much damage will be wrought in the final months of this disastrous administration? https://t.co/efJY7Czkb5 — Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (@Skoorbekim) May 27, 2024

We shudder to think about the answer to that question.

There is absolutely nothing more important to the Democratic Party than retaining its political power. Not even the national security of the United States. https://t.co/ReGh2Af2Pv — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 27, 2024

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.