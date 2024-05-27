WOW --> Julie Kelly DRAGS Shady and Sus AF Prosecutor on Jack Smith's...
Shocker! Biden WH Reportedly Asking European Allies to Back Off Iran Until the US Election

Doug P.  |  11:44 AM on May 27, 2024
Meme screenshot

Here's a story that sounds incredibly on-brand for the Biden White House, especially since it comes on Memorial Day weekend:

Iran is still listed as a top state sponsor of terrorism on the State Department's website but they just can't stop coddling the regime. 

From the Wall Street Journal:

The Biden administration is pressing European allies to back off plans to rebuke Iran for advances in its nuclear program as it seeks to keep tensions with Tehran from escalating before the autumn’s U.S. presidential election, according to diplomats involved in discussions.

The U.S. is arguing against an effort by Britain and France to censure Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s member state board in early June, the diplomats said. The U.S. has pressed a number of other countries to abstain in a censure vote, saying that is what Washington will do, they said.

U.S. officials deny lobbying against a resolution. 

Biden White House officials denied the report, which means there's an excellent chance it's true.

The timing is, as usual, impeccable:

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Ayatollah might be looking forward to another pallet of cash before too long.

Yeah, this kind of thing has Obama written all over it.

We shudder to think about the answer to that question.

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.

