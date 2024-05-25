Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: UCLA Med School Says Reports of...
Here's Dan Rather Reporting Apocalyptic Climate Predictions 42 Years Ago (Featuring a Young Goracle)

Doug P.  |  10:48 AM on May 25, 2024
Trigger warning: This story contains reminders about notorious purveyors of fake news. Proceed with caution.

This morning we ran across a 42-year-old clip via @Rifleman4WVU showing Godfather of Fake News serving up apocalyptic climate change warnings from Al Gore and others. The decades-long propaganda effort has been relentless and laughable because all the warnings have failed to come to fruition. But there's been big money in it. 

Watch: 

How these people are still taken seriously is anybody's guess. 

Gore's still treated like a hero by some for the most part because he helped figure out a way to fearmonger for a huge profit and the sham became a huge and lucrative business.

No it didn't!

Remember when Glacier National Park had to change a sign so the warning it contained didn't make them look like buffoons?

"Climate change forecasts at the time." Those same "forecasts" keep being repeated and never come to fruition. It's amazing that anybody still takes these people seriously.

And waiting... and waiting...

That is until he lost his job as the anchor of the CBS Evening News for pushing a BS documents story just days before the 2004 presidential election. Rather now dares to accuse Republicans of being the ones pushing "disinformation."

