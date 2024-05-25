Here's Dan Rather Reporting Apocalyptic Climate Predictions 42 Years Ago (Featuring a Young Goracle)

Trigger warning: This story contains reminders about notorious purveyors of fake news. Proceed with caution.

***

This morning we ran across a 42-year-old clip via @Rifleman4WVU showing Godfather of Fake News serving up apocalyptic climate change warnings from Al Gore and others. The decades-long propaganda effort has been relentless and laughable because all the warnings have failed to come to fruition. But there's been big money in it.

Watch:

1982 CBS News report—featuring a 34 year old Al Gore—predicts the "widespread disruption of agriculture", and 25% of Florida ending up underwater, "due to the burning of coal and oil". pic.twitter.com/X6FXW7aQyo — T (@Rifleman4WVU) May 25, 2024

How these people are still taken seriously is anybody's guess.

This was 42 years ago. None of it happened.



Yet, Al Gore is treated as some kind of environmental savant today. That's how screwed up the incentive systems are. https://t.co/XdLuy5n4nc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 25, 2024

Gore's still treated like a hero by some for the most part because he helped figure out a way to fearmonger for a huge profit and the sham became a huge and lucrative business.

If you want to achieve absolute power over decades it helps to have as your anchor a catastrophe that never happens but is always around the corner. — Trainee Orange Pill Dispensary Manager (@RB3475) May 25, 2024

Well, that didn’t age well. — JonEWalnuts (@JonEWalnuts) May 25, 2024

No it didn't!

More than 40 years. Same old chants, just with bigger megaphones. https://t.co/nSSonrW4QB — Sal Nuzzo (@salnuzzo) May 25, 2024

Over and over the climate histrionics are repeated. https://t.co/zCFOtKT9GN pic.twitter.com/8msvWnOeK0 — Hickory (@OldRedCedar) May 25, 2024

Remember when Glacier National Park had to change a sign so the warning it contained didn't make them look like buffoons?

The signs at Glacier National Park warning that its signature glaciers would be gone by 2020 are being changed. They were added more than a decade ago to reflect climate change forecasts at the time by the US Geological Survey, a park spokeswoman says. https://t.co/5NkzFc7xJR — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2020

"Climate change forecasts at the time." Those same "forecasts" keep being repeated and never come to fruition. It's amazing that anybody still takes these people seriously.

And waiting... and waiting...

Al Gore and John Kerry, two of the biggest grifters in the U.S.



And… Dan “Lying” Rather facilitated nonsense throughout his career. https://t.co/1enzlfBNAn — 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐲🔬🍇 (@reciprocity_1) May 25, 2024

That is until he lost his job as the anchor of the CBS Evening News for pushing a BS documents story just days before the 2004 presidential election. Rather now dares to accuse Republicans of being the ones pushing "disinformation."