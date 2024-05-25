Dangerous Clown Show Shot/Chaser: Mayorkas' Border BS vs. Unchecked Illegal's Warning

Earlier this week, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the living embodiment of the above hot dog meme, was on Fox News and agreed that there is a heightened security threat inside the United States. However, Mayorkas also claimed that because of Biden the "screening and vetting capabilities are stronger than ever":

Advertisement

“Number two, our screening and vetting capabilities are stronger than they ever have been. And three, the reality is, Neil, that we, and not just the United States alone, but Western countries are in a heightened threat environment, especially after the October 7th terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel that has only elevated the threat environment in Western countries and that is why we are as vigilant as we are 24/7 in keeping our country safe.”

Biden and Mayorkas have been an absolute disaster and continue to lie about how much better things are (which is true if you're a cartel member):

HEIGHTENED THREAT: Are Americans safer now than they were before 9/11? Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas gives long-winded response. pic.twitter.com/EmjITgqUdW — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 21, 2024

Just how much better are the screening and vetting capabilities under Biden?

Even people who illegally entered the U.S. can't believe a country's leadership is this crazy. Chaser number one:

NEW: A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be “worried” about security & who is crossing. pic.twitter.com/Qb1a9BiDuV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

You know it's bad when even people easily entering illegally are saying "you know, America, this isn't really a good idea."

Here's another chaser from Bill Melugin proving that, no, the "screening and vetting" from the Biden DHS isn't stronger than ever:

NEW: A Pakistani man who crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA told me he came to the US for work, not asylum, & that he passed through Brazil & Peru. I asked him if he knows that crossing the border the way he did is illegal?

He said yes.

I asked, “no big deal?”

“No,” he smiled. pic.twitter.com/sfhklAlMTk — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 24, 2024

Call us crazy, but we'll take the word of the people who strolled across the border over the Biden White House's lies and blame deflection.