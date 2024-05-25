That Monster: Rolling Stone Calls Trump's Promise of Cheap Gas, Energy Independence 'Awful...
Dangerous Clown Show Shot/Chaser: Mayorkas' Border BS vs. Unchecked Illegal's Warning

Doug P.  |  2:26 PM on May 25, 2024
Meme

Earlier this week, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the living embodiment of the above hot dog meme, was on Fox News and agreed that there is a heightened security threat inside the United States. However, Mayorkas also claimed that because of Biden the "screening and vetting capabilities are stronger than ever":

“Number two, our screening and vetting capabilities are stronger than they ever have been. And three, the reality is, Neil, that we, and not just the United States alone, but Western countries are in a heightened threat environment, especially after the October 7th terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel that has only elevated the threat environment in Western countries and that is why we are as vigilant as we are 24/7 in keeping our country safe.”

Biden and Mayorkas have been an absolute disaster and continue to lie about how much better things are (which is true if you're a cartel member):

Just how much better are the screening and vetting capabilities under Biden?

Even people who illegally entered the U.S. can't believe a country's leadership is this crazy. Chaser number one:

You know it's bad when even people easily entering illegally are saying "you know, America, this isn't really a good idea."

Here's another chaser from Bill Melugin proving that, no, the "screening and vetting" from the Biden DHS isn't stronger than ever:

Call us crazy, but we'll take the word of the people who strolled across the border over the Biden White House's lies and blame deflection. 

