Biden Reminded West Point Grads Putin Didn't Invade Ukraine Until After He Took Office (and More)

President Biden spoke at the West Point graduation today, and at least there were no sandbags in the way this time:
Joe Biden got distracted by a wall as he was introduced at West Point. pic.twitter.com/yt6ZA0oRjp— 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) May 25, 2024
"Sharp as a tack," but only behind the scenes.
"Mr. President, sir" — you're going too slow. Stand back there. pic.twitter.com/Vprt9erXgE— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024
After his speech started, Joe dipped into his usual "Big Book of Biden Tall Tales" as usual:
Sheesh. Unbelievable he tells this tall tale at West Point of all places. https://t.co/k47WcLP7kM— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 25, 2024
Biden also had his own "please clap" moment, and the audience excitement was palpable:
BIDEN: "You can clap for that" pic.twitter.com/UIM9CuW6UF— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024
While many are pointing out Biden's bumbling and mumbling (that the WH would like everybody to believe is because of a "lifelong stutter"), there was one part of Biden's speech that, while he never finished the thought, was a very telling self-own.
When President Biden met with Vladimir Putin after entering the Oval Office and rumors of a Russian invasion of Ukraine were swirling, Biden almost certainly told Russia's president "don't." And you know how Biden's "don't" doctrine has worked out. Biden explained it partly this way:
BIDEN (confused again): "The fall he a tied, that fall he decided, look — I shouldn't get into this, probably." pic.twitter.com/YmCefGpnTc— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024
Usual babbling aside, did Biden say "I probably should get into that" because he realized what point he was making? Probably -- most likely he couldn't remember what he was going to say.
Biden should have also reminded the cadets that the border was much more secure before he took office.
