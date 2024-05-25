Rumble in the Bronx: Borough Residents at Trump Rally Tell AOC to Stay...
Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: UCLA Med School Says Reports of...
DNC Marks George Floyd Memorial Day, Pushes for MORE Police Reforms ('Cause the...
San Francisco Chronicle Freaks Out Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag, Gets Hoisted by...
Here's Dan Rather Reporting Apocalyptic Climate Predictions 42 Years Ago (Featuring a Youn...
Cry More! SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Admits She Sometimes Does This After Conservative Rulin...
Garbage Media Ran With Left's Marching Orders About Alito's Flag in Record Time
MSNBC Got a HUGE Wake Up Call Talking to Immigrants and Minorities at...
Conservatives POUNCE on Viral Hashtag for 'Pansexual/Panromatic Awareness Day' and HILARIT...
Nashville Council Rejecting Morgan Wallen's Bar Sign Over His Behavior Is Petty Tyranny
The International Court of Justice Required Israel to Respond DURING THE SABBATH
STARK CONTRAST: Recent Speeches From Trump and Biden Cast Very Different Tones and...
Missionary Daughter, Son-in-Law of Missouri Representative Ben Baker Killed by Gangs in Ha...
'YOU SHALL NOT PASS!' Robot Food Delivery to Pro-Hamas Protestors on UCLA Campus...

Biden Reminded West Point Grads Putin Didn't Invade Ukraine Until After He Took Office (and More)

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on May 25, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

President Biden spoke at the West Point graduation today, and at least there were no sandbags in the way this time: 

Advertisement

"Sharp as a tack," but only behind the scenes.

After his speech started, Joe dipped into his usual "Big Book of Biden Tall Tales" as usual:

Biden also had his own "please clap" moment, and the audience excitement was palpable:

While many are pointing out Biden's bumbling and mumbling (that the WH would like everybody to believe is because of a "lifelong stutter"), there was one part of Biden's speech that, while he never finished the thought, was a very telling self-own. 

When President Biden met with Vladimir Putin after entering the Oval Office and rumors of a Russian invasion of Ukraine were swirling, Biden almost certainly told Russia's president "don't." And you know how Biden's "don't" doctrine has worked out. Biden explained it partly this way: 

Recommended

Here's Dan Rather Reporting Apocalyptic Climate Predictions 42 Years Ago (Featuring a Young Goracle)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Usual babbling aside, did Biden say "I probably should get into that" because he realized what point he was making? Probably -- most likely he couldn't remember what he was going to say. 

Biden should have also reminded the cadets that the border was much more secure before he took office. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Dan Rather Reporting Apocalyptic Climate Predictions 42 Years Ago (Featuring a Young Goracle)
Doug P.
Rumble in the Bronx: Borough Residents at Trump Rally Tell AOC to Stay Away
Amy Curtis
Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: UCLA Med School Says Reports of Woke Admissions Are 'False'
Amy Curtis
San Francisco Chronicle Freaks Out Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag, Gets Hoisted by EPIC Ratio
Amy Curtis
Cry More! SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Admits She Sometimes Does This After Conservative Rulings
FuzzyChimp
MSNBC Got a HUGE Wake Up Call Talking to Immigrants and Minorities at Trump's Bronx Rally
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Dan Rather Reporting Apocalyptic Climate Predictions 42 Years Ago (Featuring a Young Goracle) Doug P.
Advertisement