Script-a-Palooza! Biden Asked Reporter to Repeat Question Before Delivering a Scripted Answer

Doug P.  |  3:43 PM on May 23, 2024
Meme

This week President Biden is hosting the president of Kenya at the White House:

President Joe Biden welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a three-day state visit and designating the East African nation a major non-NATO ally as it prepares to deploy forces to Haiti as part of U.N.-led effort to address the security crisis in the Caribbean country. 

Some 1,000 Kenyan police officers are set to arrive soon in Haiti, part of a multilateral security support mission that aims to help quell gang violence. Other countries expected to back up Kenyan forces include the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh.

 The largely symbolic designation by Biden was described by two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview an announcement that will come later during Ruto’s state visit, which began with a White House meeting Wednesday afternoon with American and Kenyan tech leaders. 

Meanwhile, Biden was... Biden: 

Everything is scripted for Biden, yet what we see every day is still incredibly cringe-worthy (except for the "sharp as a tack" Biden we're told exists behind the scenes).

During the Q & A, it appeared that reporters had scripted questions that the White House had the answers to: 

That was most apparent when this happened:

That is of course necessary because of Biden's lifelong stutter, or something.

That should certainly be interesting.

