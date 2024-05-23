Script-a-Palooza! Biden Asked Reporter to Repeat Question Before Delivering a Scripted Answer

This week President Biden is hosting the president of Kenya at the White House:

President Joe Biden welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a three-day state visit and designating the East African nation a major non-NATO ally as it prepares to deploy forces to Haiti as part of U.N.-led effort to address the security crisis in the Caribbean country. Some 1,000 Kenyan police officers are set to arrive soon in Haiti, part of a multilateral security support mission that aims to help quell gang violence. Other countries expected to back up Kenyan forces include the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh. The largely symbolic designation by Biden was described by two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview an announcement that will come later during Ruto’s state visit, which began with a White House meeting Wednesday afternoon with American and Kenyan tech leaders.

Meanwhile, Biden was... Biden:

Biden turned into a Roomba again 🤖 pic.twitter.com/ouozMJE9tK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024

A confused Biden: "Okay, next...I — do I ask the next question, as well?" pic.twitter.com/mijkVLS18Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 23, 2024

Everything is scripted for Biden, yet what we see every day is still incredibly cringe-worthy (except for the "sharp as a tack" Biden we're told exists behind the scenes).

During the Q & A, it appeared that reporters had scripted questions that the White House had the answers to:

So he’s getting questions in advance and the handlers are preparing the answers for him to read at the podium. — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) May 23, 2024

That was most apparent when this happened:

A reporter is forced to repeat her question for Biden, who proceeds to read his entire answer from pre-written notes in his binder. Very sad! pic.twitter.com/rjZdx8fxtG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024

That is of course necessary because of Biden's lifelong stutter, or something.

He’s reading the entire answer, word for word, to the pre-submitted question… embarrassing. https://t.co/ziPOJyAZvR — 10% for the Big Guy (@KeepUrDoctor) May 23, 2024

That should certainly be interesting.