Megyn Kelly Spots 'Perfect Embodiment of the Biden Presidency' in WH Transcript Sleight of Hand

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday President Biden did another impression of Ron Burgundy from "Anchorman" and read instructions off the teleprompter.

"I'M Joe Biden...?"

It's clear from the video that Biden read the "pause" instruction before a staged and not exactly heartfelt "four more years" chant went around the room.

Even though what Biden said was pretty clear, the White House transcript decided to help gloss over it: 

That caught Megyn Kelly's eye, and an excellent encapsulation of the Biden years has been put out there for posterity: 

Yep, it's totally on-brand for the Biden bunch.

Not unlike when people go to the grocery store and see how much more they're spending while the Biden White House brags about how they're "bringing down costs."

