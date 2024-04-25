Megyn Kelly Spots 'Perfect Embodiment of the Biden Presidency' in WH Transcript Sleight of Hand

Yesterday President Biden did another impression of Ron Burgundy from "Anchorman" and read instructions off the teleprompter.

"I'M Joe Biden...?"

BIDEN, reading from his teleprompter: "Four more years? Pause?"



It's all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/vqkIt0SSTF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

It's clear from the video that Biden read the "pause" instruction before a staged and not exactly heartfelt "four more years" chant went around the room.

Even though what Biden said was pretty clear, the White House transcript decided to help gloss over it:

THIS JUST IN: The White House transcript of Biden’s embarrassing “PAUSE” gaffe says it was “INAUDIBLE.”



Check the video below to see what Joe Biden actually said.



Who are you going to believe: The White House or your lying ears? https://t.co/AFknoWtjxO pic.twitter.com/uLDLIoDAb8 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 25, 2024

The official White House transcript of Joe Biden’s “Four. More. Years. Pause” Ron Burgandy moment claims the word “pause” is inaudible. pic.twitter.com/ket0OY5FNK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 24, 2024

That caught Megyn Kelly's eye, and an excellent encapsulation of the Biden years has been put out there for posterity:

This really is the perfect embodiment of the Biden presidency - don’t believe your lyin’ eyes and ears… The economy is fixed! The border is secure! Crime is over! Men are women! The WH staff can’t keep up with Joe Biden! https://t.co/GQCR5QYygc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 24, 2024

Yep, it's totally on-brand for the Biden bunch.

Do they not think we see and HEAR the video? — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) April 25, 2024

Not unlike when people go to the grocery store and see how much more they're spending while the Biden White House brags about how they're "bringing down costs."