'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buying Scheme

Doug P.  |  11:51 AM on April 20, 2024
As the November election approaches, the Biden White House continues to move forward with their vote-buying schemes that they call "student loan cancellation" (the debt of course doesn't get "canceled" but rather shifted to somebody else). 

Karol Markowicz spotted more evidence that those receiving loan "forgiveness" don't all fall into the "needy" category: 

Unreal:

Biden continues paying off successful young voters: Sorry, I mean “forgiving student debt.” Biden this week paid off another $7.4 billion in student loans, making his total student loan cancellation something like $153 billion. And by cancellation, I mean tax dollars were used to make the ledger go to zero. How much exactly? From Penn Wharton’s analysis: “We estimate that President Biden’s recently announced ‘New Plans’ to provide relief to student borrowers will cost $84 billion, in addition to the $475 billion that we previously estimated for President Biden’s SAVE plan.” But that goes to really needy people, right? Well, actually, at least 750,000 of those households are “making over $312,000 in average household income.” Meanwhile, to anyone who questions this allocation of resources, the White House answer is to shame them from official White House accounts by listing how much in pandemic loans were forgiven for House Republicans who own individual small business, which is weird because the reason businesses needed pandemic relief was because the White House banned them from operating. It’s a trap! And the only answer is to pay off every Media Studies PhD student’s loan. Colleges, for their part, are now charging up to $100,000 a year. Yes, literally. And since that’s ultimately going to be paid for by the taxpayers, why work to make it less expensive? Why cut corners when you need to remodel the cafeteria?

Here's another way to look at it:

Bingo. That's exactly what's happening.

More "Bidenomics" detected:

If anything this will give universities an incentive to jack up tuition. 

If Trump ignored the Supreme Court and bragged about it just imagine the Dem/media hyperventilation (and subsequent impeachment as mentioned above).

Biden's able to do it like this, and nobody does anything about it:

Those are the same people who want everybody to believe that Trump's the one who has no respect for "our cherished norms and institutions."

