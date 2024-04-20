'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buying Scheme

As the November election approaches, the Biden White House continues to move forward with their vote-buying schemes that they call "student loan cancellation" (the debt of course doesn't get "canceled" but rather shifted to somebody else).

Karol Markowicz spotted more evidence that those receiving loan "forgiveness" don't all fall into the "needy" category:

750,000 of households receiving loan payoffs from Biden are making over $312,000. From @NellieBowles: https://t.co/lL5qKmMJU2 pic.twitter.com/WYCsdbeWvh — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 19, 2024

Unreal:

Biden continues paying off successful young voters: Sorry, I mean “forgiving student debt.” Biden this week paid off another $7.4 billion in student loans, making his total student loan cancellation something like $153 billion. And by cancellation, I mean tax dollars were used to make the ledger go to zero. How much exactly? From Penn Wharton’s analysis: “We estimate that President Biden’s recently announced ‘New Plans’ to provide relief to student borrowers will cost $84 billion, in addition to the $475 billion that we previously estimated for President Biden’s SAVE plan.” But that goes to really needy people, right? Well, actually, at least 750,000 of those households are “making over $312,000 in average household income.” Meanwhile, to anyone who questions this allocation of resources, the White House answer is to shame them from official White House accounts by listing how much in pandemic loans were forgiven for House Republicans who own individual small business, which is weird because the reason businesses needed pandemic relief was because the White House banned them from operating. It’s a trap! And the only answer is to pay off every Media Studies PhD student’s loan. Colleges, for their part, are now charging up to $100,000 a year. Yes, literally. And since that’s ultimately going to be paid for by the taxpayers, why work to make it less expensive? Why cut corners when you need to remodel the cafeteria?

Here's another way to look at it:

Joe Biden is robbing from plumbers, electricians, and millions of hard working Americans to pay off the mountains of debt from folks who make over $300,000 a year.



This wealth transfer is highway robbery at its finest. https://t.co/aCX3YN6nIo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 19, 2024

Bingo. That's exactly what's happening.

Would Democrats impeach a Republican who ignored the SCOTUS and reached into the treasury to buy off his well-off supporters? You bet they would. https://t.co/4Rep3NPiQq — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 20, 2024

More "Bidenomics" detected:

Bidenomics ... https://t.co/VYj7C5E4RF — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 20, 2024

If anything this will give universities an incentive to jack up tuition.

This program is not based on "need."



It is based on "A few thousand 20 and 30-somethings work in my Admin. and they all want their student loans cancelled and they won't quit talking about it so I'm going to do it." https://t.co/Z1nFYdTUSz — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 19, 2024

Reason du jour™️ to oppose Joe Biden’s reelection. Why bother packing SCOTUS when you can ignore them completely? https://t.co/btn0ytdB4C — Steve Maley (@DerekBarge) April 20, 2024

If Trump ignored the Supreme Court and bragged about it just imagine the Dem/media hyperventilation (and subsequent impeachment as mentioned above).

This is inexcusable. Can someone explain how he is able to do this when the Supreme Court forbids it? — Gabby Klein (@GabbyKlein1) April 19, 2024

Biden's able to do it like this, and nobody does anything about it:

Biden brags about ignoring the Supreme Court on his scheme to unilaterally cancel student loan debt: "That didn't stop us" pic.twitter.com/JfWolVGiC0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

Those are the same people who want everybody to believe that Trump's the one who has no respect for "our cherished norms and institutions."