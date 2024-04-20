'Turn This Into a Campaign Ad'! Dem U.S. Rep Insists 'Ukrainian/Russian Border IS Our Border'

Today the House of Representatives is debating foreign aid bills, and when it comes to more aid for Ukraine, Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly had a message for people who argue that we should be more concerned with our own border security before prioritizing other countries.

Watch:

The Democrat Party is unhinged:



So what's he saying? The Ukraine/Russia border should be as open as the Biden administration has made America's southern border?

There's certainly no shortage of material.

So many politicians make it clear every day where their "priorities" are, and it's not with the U.S.

The absolute state of our government…….infuriating.



Like we always say, when Biden took office he promised the days of "America First" policies were over and he was NOT joking.