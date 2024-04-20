'Turn This Into a Campaign Ad'! Dem U.S. Rep Insists 'Ukrainian/Russian Border IS Our Border'

Today the House of Representatives is debating foreign aid bills, and when it comes to more aid for Ukraine, Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly had a message for people who argue that we should be more concerned with our own border security before prioritizing other countries.
Watch:
The Democrat Party is unhinged:— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 20, 2024
"Some say, well, we have to deal with our border first. The Ukrainian Russian border is OUR border!" pic.twitter.com/0rdWYRAKeK
So what's he saying? The Ukraine/Russia border should be as open as the Biden administration has made America's southern border?
Someone needs to turn this into a campaign ad.— Mark Murphy (@murphytravels) April 20, 2024
There's certainly no shortage of material.
So many politicians make it clear every day where their "priorities" are, and it's not with the U.S.
Why stop there, why not make everybody and everything on planet earth part of the United States? https://t.co/5JGfEp7LeY— Just Anya 🐍 (@ImmortaINight) April 20, 2024
Democrats are no longer ashamed to say it - they are #AmericaLast https://t.co/VHvmSLwE7p— K (@kmorgan24) April 20, 2024
Like we always say, when Biden took office he promised the days of "America First" policies were over and he was NOT joking.
