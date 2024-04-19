WH Adviser Says Biden Will Make Sure Gas Prices 'Remain Affordable' (Yeah, About That...)

During the presidential campaign, you might recall the time Joe Biden guaranteed a voter that his administration would "end fossil fuels":

And after that Biden took office and the price of gas (and everything else) went up and up:

Average gas prices are up by 51% since Biden took office — and drivers are NOT happy:



"The cost to fill that thing up drives me absolutely insane."



"I just gotta do more jobs."



"It's gonna be gone in the next two days." pic.twitter.com/61oVJdXlqx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2024

Now that we're just a few months from the election, suddenly these things are a concern to the Biden White House, but fear not because we've been given this assurance:

White House will 'make sure gas prices remain affordable' heading into summer, Biden advisor says https://t.co/PR5ABS1cuA — CNBC (@CNBC) April 18, 2024

Will they raid the Strategic Reserve again until it's bone dry?

Also you'll notice that the "presidents can't control the price of gas" talking point has been temporarily suspended:

That’s impossible. We all know the president has absolutely no control over the price. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 18, 2024

I thought they couldn’t control gas prices? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 18, 2024

If gas prices don't come down the White House will probably resort to modifying "Putin's price hikes" to "Netanyahu's price hikes" due to Israel's strike on Iran.

LOL...they haven't been affordable since Biden took office. Nice we can look forward to maintaining high prices. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) April 18, 2024

Yeah, "remain affordable" is a laugh considering where things were when Biden took office:

President Joe Biden’s top economic advisor said Thursday the White House will “make sure gas prices remain affordable” when asked whether the administration would consider tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. “There are of course things that have been done in the past and we’ll continue to very closely monitor, make sure that gas prices remain affordable for so many American families going into the summer driving season,” National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit. Gasoline futures have risen nearly 29% this year with prices at the pump currently averaging $3.67 a gallon, according to the motorist association AAA.

Is Biden not going to guarantee voters he's going to "end fossil fuels" in response to high gas prices?

They can’t control gas prices you see. Until they can.



I do like the “remain affordable” part though. My word https://t.co/aDDtofPIM1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 18, 2024

What’s even affordable about this point? Almost $6 in California. https://t.co/rLHpY0G8Bm — John W Snyder (@johnwsnyder) April 19, 2024

The Biden campaign's only strategy at this point is to lie about how great things are going and hope everybody's stupid.