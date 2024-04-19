Rand Paul Rips Mayorkas to Shreds During Tense Questioning
Oh Honey, NO: Joy Behar Tries to Claim That Biden Cares MORE About...
Meet the Canadian Katherine Maher: Head of CBC Is EXACTLY As Deranged a...
Monopoly on DERP: Elizabeth Warren Sounds Off on Apple iPhone and Gets Blasted
Protesters Say Dexter Reed Was Shot, Assassinated, and Overly-Killed
Brian Stelter Concerned Pro-Trump Propaganda Media Will Publicize Jurors
Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Fears a Trump Supporter Will 'Sneak' Onto the...
Woman Complains That Men Do Nothing When 'Abusive Drug-Addled Bum' Terrorizes Train Car
Pallywood: Palestinian Women Devastated at the Loss of a Loved One in Gaza
BREAKING: Washington Post Writer Doesn't Read The Washington Post
A Constitutional Crisis of the Democrats' Making
Elon Musk Calls NPR CEO Katherine Maher 'One of the Worst Human Beings...
Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional H...
President Joe Biden Warns the Israelis Not to Attack Israel

WH Adviser Says Biden Will Make Sure Gas Prices 'Remain Affordable' (Yeah, About That...)

Doug P.  |  10:19 AM on April 19, 2024
Screenshotted meme

During the presidential campaign, you might recall the time Joe Biden guaranteed a voter that his administration would "end fossil fuels": 

 

And after that Biden took office and the price of gas (and everything else) went up and up:

Advertisement

Now that we're just a few months from the election, suddenly these things are a concern to the Biden White House, but fear not because we've been given this assurance: 

Will they raid the Strategic Reserve again until it's bone dry?

Also you'll notice that the "presidents can't control the price of gas" talking point has been temporarily suspended:

If gas prices don't come down the White House will probably resort to modifying "Putin's price hikes" to "Netanyahu's price hikes" due to Israel's strike on Iran. 

Yeah, "remain affordable" is a laugh considering where things were when Biden took office:

President Joe Biden’s top economic advisor said Thursday the White House will “make sure gas prices remain affordable” when asked whether the administration would consider tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“There are of course things that have been done in the past and we’ll continue to very closely monitor, make sure that gas prices remain affordable for so many American families going into the summer driving season,” National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

Gasoline futures have risen nearly 29% this year with prices at the pump currently averaging $3.67 a gallon, according to the motorist association AAA.

Recommended

Oh Honey, NO: Joy Behar Tries to Claim That Biden Cares MORE About His Grandchildren Than Trump
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Is Biden not going to guarantee voters he's going to "end fossil fuels" in response to high gas prices?

The Biden campaign's only strategy at this point is to lie about how great things are going and hope everybody's stupid.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Honey, NO: Joy Behar Tries to Claim That Biden Cares MORE About His Grandchildren Than Trump
Grateful Calvin
Meet the Canadian Katherine Maher: Head of CBC Is EXACTLY As Deranged a Leftist As NPR CEO
Grateful Calvin
Monopoly on DERP: Elizabeth Warren Sounds Off on Apple iPhone and Gets Blasted
FuzzyChimp
Woman Complains That Men Do Nothing When 'Abusive Drug-Addled Bum' Terrorizes Train Car
Brett T.
Check Out These Highlights of Columbia President Beclowning Herself During Congressional Hearing
Amy Curtis
Brian Stelter Concerned Pro-Trump Propaganda Media Will Publicize Jurors
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Honey, NO: Joy Behar Tries to Claim That Biden Cares MORE About His Grandchildren Than Trump Grateful Calvin
Advertisement