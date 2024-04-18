Climate Cultists Shut Down Gala Honoring Senator Lisa Murkowski and It Does NOT...
Sen. Rand Paul Spends Several Minutes Blasting DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Biden's Open Border

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on April 18, 2024
Meme screenshot

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas got off the impeachment hook after Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats refused to have a Senate trial.

Members of the United States Senate signed the "oath book" to assume the role of jurors on Wednesday afternoon, set to begin the impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. After the formal process of convening a court of impeachment, however, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addressed the upper chamber and confirmed he would attempt to prevent the trial from taking place. 

The norm-breaking, duty-abdicating move by Schumer and Senate Democrats upsets 227 years of congressional history. 

In his remarks from the Senate floor, Schumer said he would make two motions, one to dismiss each of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House earlier this year: the first article deals with the DHS secretary's "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and the second article addresses Mayorkas' "breach of public trust."

Democrats such as Biden and Schumer think Mayorkas is doing a bang-up job of letting people into the country illegally by the millions and as such don't see any wrongdoing that would warrant removal from office. 

It's possible that Mayorkas wished he had been removed from office during this grilling from Sen. Rand Paul, who pointed out repeatedly the tragic consequences of Biden's open border while shooting down any attempts to blame "congressional inaction." Watch: 

According to Chuck Schumer, all the horrible things that have happened because of Biden's open border that Sen. Paul mentioned are merely "policy disagreements" and therefore not worthy of an impeachment trial. 

Nobody in this administration has ever been held accountable for anything.

