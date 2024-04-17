DHS Statement After Senate Dems Support Mayorkas (and Biden's) Dereliction of Duty Is Disgraceful

This week the House Republicans sent Articles of Impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate for a trial the Democrats didn't want to bother with. After all, as far as the Dems are concerned, Biden's dereliction of duty when it comes to keeping the border secure is a big plus for the Left, so according to them, Mayorkas is doing a bang-up job of keeping illegals flowing into the country by the millions.

Chuck Schumer made sure that there wouldn't even be a trial:

Senate dismisses two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security secretary, ending trial https://t.co/OKxbQp4ZSL — The Associated Press (@AP) April 17, 2024

It's worth noting that the Senate Democrats didn't "end the trial," but rather simply prevented one from starting. The Dems were so eager to prove to the public that the charges against Mayorkas were bogus that they made sure those charges never saw the light of day in the Senate.

NEW: DHS statement on the Senate’s ending of DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ impeachment. pic.twitter.com/tRPrt17wPx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 17, 2024

The odds that Mayorkas didn't have a hand in writing most or all of that statement are slim to none. But the fact that the Biden White House is considering Dems keeping a trial from taking place as required by the Constitution as vindication of Mayorkas and evidence of "unconstitutional" charges from Republicans is amazingly shameless. But they get away with it.

Disgraceful in every sense of the word.

But not unexpected at all.

Schumer is scum. — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) April 17, 2024

The DHS saying the lack of a trial "proves" anything is also laughable, but not unexpected.

So the precedent has been set that the Senate can ignore any future articles of impeachment that they don't like.



DC is betraying their electorate yet again — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) April 17, 2024

It doesn't prove any such thing. The only thing it proves is that the Senate is corrupt. — Saga (Seer-Storyteller-Guardian Of Ancient Tales) (@EllDee369) April 17, 2024

The prevention of the trial portion only "proves" the Dems didn't want any of their senators on record as voting to acquit the open borders guy with an election just around the corner.

The separation between reality and talking points is strong with this administration. — Mo (@MartitaO) April 17, 2024

Dick Durbin had this to say:

This charade was nothing more than an attempt to politicize this solemn constitutional tool to distract from the very real fact that House Republicans are struggling to govern. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) April 17, 2024

That is from the same guy who voted to convict Trump on a charge of making a phone call looking into Biden's corruption. Unreal.