That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's...
'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapo...
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
Donald Trump Plans to Conquer New York
Biden Tells Steelworkers His ‘Eaten by Cannibals’ Story (Again)
'New Level of Sleazeball': Fetterman, Others DRAG Menendez Plan to Blame Wife at...
Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't...
Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's...
Expecto Patronum: J.K. Rowling Defends Women From Humza Yousaf's Sexist 'Misogyny Law'
'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)
New Chief of NPR's Hat Explains Why a Thriving Conservative Alternative to These...
NPR Whistleblower Uri Berliner Resigns From His Job, Blames 'Disparagement by New CEO'...
'Paroled ILLEGALLY': Impeached DHS Director Won't Answer Question About Laken Riley's Kill...
'Bat Guano Crazy': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Says Truth Is a 'Distraction' to...

DHS Statement After Senate Dems Support Mayorkas (and Biden's) Dereliction of Duty Is Disgraceful

Doug P.  |  5:45 PM on April 17, 2024
Screen shot

This week the House Republicans sent Articles of Impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate for a trial the Democrats didn't want to bother with. After all, as far as the Dems are concerned, Biden's dereliction of duty when it comes to keeping the border secure is a big plus for the Left, so according to them, Mayorkas is doing a bang-up job of keeping illegals flowing into the country by the millions. 

Advertisement

Chuck Schumer made sure that there wouldn't even be a trial: 

It's worth noting that the Senate Democrats didn't "end the trial," but rather simply prevented one from starting. The Dems were so eager to prove to the public that the charges against Mayorkas were bogus that they made sure those charges never saw the light of day in the Senate. 

The odds that Mayorkas didn't have a hand in writing most or all of that statement are slim to none. But the fact that the Biden White House is considering Dems keeping a trial from taking place as required by the Constitution as vindication of Mayorkas and evidence of "unconstitutional" charges from Republicans is amazingly shameless. But they get away with it. 

The DHS saying the lack of a trial "proves" anything is also laughable, but not unexpected. 

Recommended

Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
Coucy
Advertisement

The prevention of the trial portion only "proves" the Dems didn't want any of their senators on record as voting to acquit the open borders guy with an election just around the corner.

Dick Durbin had this to say:

That is from the same guy who voted to convict Trump on a charge of making a phone call looking into Biden's corruption. Unreal.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
Coucy
Biden Tells Steelworkers His ‘Eaten by Cannibals’ Story (Again)
Brett T.
Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't Want to Ban
Amy Curtis
'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapon
justmindy
'Incredible': Emails Reveal More About Trump Impeachment 'Whistleblower' (and GUESS WHAT)
Doug P.
Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's Point
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT Coucy
Advertisement