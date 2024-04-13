Iran Reportedly Launches Major Strike on Israel
MSNBC Panel Flips Out Over Suggested ID/Citizenship Checks for Voting

Doug P.  |  3:12 PM on April 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

Ever since Donald Trump recently brought up the possibility of non-citizens voting in U.S. federal elections, the media instinctively knew what to do. The Democrats know they can always count on the Associated Press:

Oddly enough the AP's story with the headline saying non-citizen voting in federal elections isn't an issue contains some examples that show, yes, it is an issue.

Meanwhile, on MSNBC, there was an attempt to mock calls for voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote. Yep, that's right, the "show me your vax card or lose your job" crowd is decrying "show me your ID" to vote: 

The extra level of irony is that these clowns agree that Republican calls for voter ID are what sows distrust in the integrity of U.S. elections:

Where were these "election skepticism can lead to violence" people in 2016? 

We'd even be willing to bet that all those MSNBC boneheads needed to show ID/credentials just to get into the building.

Isn't it odd when the "this is how the rest of the world does it" has no interest in taking that approach when it comes to voter ID or their radical stance on abortion?

There is zero reason to oppose voter ID and proof of citizenship unless your end goal is to make it far easier to cheat.

