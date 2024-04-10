Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in Restaurants

When Donald Trump was in the White House, Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters was among lefties calling for members of his administration to not have a moment of rest from harassment and protest, even if they were eating in restaurants:

Advertisement

The California Democrat and vehement critic of President Donald Trump made the comments on Saturday, first at a rally in Los Angeles and later in a television interview. The comments, which come after several Trump administration officials have been recently protested at restaurants, have raised fresh questions about the state of American political discourse and were seized on by Trump for political gain. “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building, according to video of the event.

According to Waters, there should now be an exception to that rule (though the "this should only happen to Republicans" implication in her original harangue wasn't at all vague).

However, when getting confronted in a restaurant happens (so she claims) to Rep. Waters, it's because of racism and is a horrible thing:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters says she is a victim of racist attacks:



"They don't say racist things, but they do say that they don't like something I said." pic.twitter.com/2fZDenWbuO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 10, 2024

Well, how the tables have turned!

In 2018, Congresswoman Maxine Waters demanded that mobs confront President Trump's cabinet members in restaurants to tell them "they're not welcome anymore anywhere."



In 2024, she thinks it's racist that someone came up to her in a restaurant and gently criticized her. pic.twitter.com/6kCuBoLxZM — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 10, 2024

Things have come a long way since Waters' call to protest anywhere and everywhere a few years ago:

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” -Maxine Waters in 2018 https://t.co/up8jMkLmAV — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 10, 2024

Dems like Waters couldn't make it more clear that they expect there to be two sets of rules and for everyone to follow them.

Advertisement

Can dish it but can’t take it https://t.co/xTE3WHiHIY — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) April 10, 2024

Get in the faces of public officials!!



Wait, not MINE!! That’s racist! https://t.co/wb2Uf0FslR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 10, 2024

And of course a grand total of ZERO reporters will confront Waters with her own words from the Trump years.

***

Related:



Rep. Chip Roy made it VERY awkward for Maxine Waters after she claimed 'I am NOT a socialist'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!