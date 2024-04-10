Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in Restaurants

They Won't Stop. More Attacks on LibsofTikTok Chaya Raichik Accusing Her of Causing...
Doug P.  |  6:45 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

When Donald Trump was in the White House, Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters was among lefties calling for members of his administration to not have a moment of rest from harassment and protest, even if they were eating in restaurants: 

The California Democrat and vehement critic of President Donald Trump made the comments on Saturday, first at a rally in Los Angeles and later in a television interview. The comments, which come after several Trump administration officials have been recently protested at restaurants, have raised fresh questions about the state of American political discourse and were seized on by Trump for political gain. 

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building, according to video of the event.

According to Waters, there should now be an exception to that rule (though the "this should only happen to Republicans" implication in her original harangue wasn't at all vague). 

However, when getting confronted in a restaurant happens (so she claims) to Rep. Waters, it's because of racism and is a horrible thing: 

Well, how the tables have turned! 

Things have come a long way since Waters' call to protest anywhere and everywhere a few years ago: 

Dems like Waters couldn't make it more clear that they expect there to be two sets of rules and for everyone to follow them.

And of course a grand total of ZERO reporters will confront Waters with her own words from the Trump years.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

