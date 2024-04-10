Biden Answered 1 Unscripted Question and Got the Century We're in Correct (on the 2nd Try)

Trump Goes to Atlanta Area Chick-Fil-A for Milkshakes, but It's Leftists Who MELT...
Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden met today with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

The sharpness, vim and vigor Democrats frequently say Biden possesses was again left behind closed doors: 

During the press conference portion of the day, once again Biden took questions from reporters selected in advance and the White House no doubt knew what they'd be asking: 

Biden did field one question and got the century correct... on the second try. 

Put this on a bumper sticker: 

He's fine.

Right? Also White House staff was spotted keeping a firm grip on the microphone in case any reporter decided to go rogue and off script:

Wow, she's holding that microphone tighter than Hunter keeps a grip on his duffle bag.

Upon reflection, perhaps Biden was confused about what century it is after seeing this:

"Mr. Prime Minister, do you see those colonial soldiers too?"

*** 

