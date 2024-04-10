Biden Answered 1 Unscripted Question and Got the Century We're in Correct (on the 2nd Try)

Joe Biden met today with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

The sharpness, vim and vigor Democrats frequently say Biden possesses was again left behind closed doors:

Biden does his signature shuffle as he's led around the White House lawn pic.twitter.com/0sIxWtp5vp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Biden requires his handler-prepared note cards to say "welcome" to the Japanese prime minister pic.twitter.com/4e1pp26US9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

During the press conference portion of the day, once again Biden took questions from reporters selected in advance and the White House no doubt knew what they'd be asking:

Biden digging through his notes during today's joint press conference with the Japanese prime minister:



"Who do I call on next? Hang on a sec. I got my list here..." pic.twitter.com/Emkj2VLBMB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 10, 2024

Watch the reflection in Biden's sunglasses — he's reading the entire answer VERBATIM from his notes.



Biden is NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/1tgBREcFly — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Biden did field one question and got the century correct... on the second try.

The unscripted question he was asked, he answered this. https://t.co/UZSgMZYWbG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 10, 2024

Put this on a bumper sticker:

"Elect me. I'm in the 20th Century." - Joe Biden



If this was your elderly parent or grandparent, you would pull them off the stage.



Not allow them to run for reelection of the most powerful country on Earth.



pic.twitter.com/3wtaasEmWh — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 10, 2024

He's fine.

Nothing says you are 21st century better than being confused by what century it is. — Bill Smith (@FredVHayek) April 10, 2024

Right? Also White House staff was spotted keeping a firm grip on the microphone in case any reporter decided to go rogue and off script:

I'm sorry but what is with this death grip on the microphone by the White House? Let the reporter hold his own mic ... the leaders can handle it. pic.twitter.com/jL2hm74ZcZ — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) April 10, 2024

Wow, she's holding that microphone tighter than Hunter keeps a grip on his duffle bag.

Upon reflection, perhaps Biden was confused about what century it is after seeing this:

"Mr. Prime Minister, do you see those colonial soldiers too?"

