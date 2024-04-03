Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice on This Highway Sign

In just a few days small swaths of the U.S. will be darkened by a total solar eclipse and we're pretty sure some Dems and media will try to blame climate change:

The Monday, April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PDT. The path of the eclipse continues from Mexico, entering the United States in Texas, and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse. The eclipse will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. The eclipse will exit continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 p.m. NDT.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Janice Dean spotted a sign near the Long Island Expressway that caught her attention and sparked a question for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul:

Saw this ridiculous sign on the Long Island Expressway. Just FYI ⁦@GovKathyHochul⁩ you will not see a full eclipse in NYC and why would we take mass transit to not see it? pic.twitter.com/IO19jiOksS — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 3, 2024

It's as if New York officials are trying to create some sort of "Don't Look Up" sequel with the added drama of nightmares on public transit.

My husband thinks this sign is the funniest thing he’s seen maybe so far this year. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 3, 2024

Or does she think drivers will stop in their cars all of a sudden to look up?!!? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 3, 2024

Maybe the state government doesn't want drivers distracted, not counting digital signs that give them some reading material while speeding down the highway.

Still safer than mass transit — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) April 3, 2024

Right!?

NYC won't even look like dusk. It will be plenty light outside with approx 3:15pm peak time of 90% totality — Darlene (@DarleneW42) April 3, 2024

Yup. Ppl that run the government have no clue — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 3, 2024

A new sign has been suggested and would make a lot more sense:

The message on the sign was just corrected. pic.twitter.com/5CuaCVLKaK — E (@CcpSkipTracer) April 3, 2024

That's much more appropriate!

