Time Again to Play 'NBC News Story or Biden White House Press Release?'

NBC News has had a heckuva week, so why not add to their "journalism" cred with a report about a Biden judicial nominee who is "embattled." Why? Well, it's not all that clear:

The White House is ramping up its fight to confirm an embattled judicial nominee who would be the first Muslim American ever to serve as a U.S. federal appeals court judge. https://t.co/V61rN4CiW6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 28, 2024

"Embattled," eh?

Why is this radical leftwinger "embattled"? — JWF (@JammieWF) March 28, 2024

Why is he embattled, “journalist”? — Nu Nyo 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇮🇱 (@Nu_Ny0) March 28, 2024

If you read this story, you are given an undefined outline with no details of why this nominee is "embattled". This reads like a WH press release. https://t.co/PhKCZMBXlQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2024

It sure does:

Facing a potentially devastating Democratic defection in the Senate, the White House is ramping up its fight to confirm an embattled judicial nominee who would be the first Muslim American to serve as a U.S. federal appeals court judge. The White House is touting a wave of new law enforcement endorsements for Adeel Mangi to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, building on seven similar organizations that have already backed Mangi, in an attempt to counter what it describes as a Republican-led smear campaign predicated on his religion. “Some Senate Republicans and their extreme allies are relentlessly smearing Adeel Mangi with baseless accusations that he is anti-police,” White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement to NBC News. “That could not be further from the truth, and the close-to-a-dozen law enforcement organizations that have endorsed him agree.”

Then again:

It’s NBC, it IS a White House press release. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 28, 2024

Great point!

Clearly NBC News didn't feel it necessary to focus on the reason this nominee is "embattled" and would rather readers who don't look past the headline will assume the reason is only because he's Muslim. That's not the reason:

You mean the guy with ties to terrorists? Yeah he sounds like he would make a great addition to the bench — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 28, 2024

he literally sits on a board with a communist terrorist, Susan Rosenberg, who bombed the US Capitol in 1983 when she was in the Weather Underground:https://t.co/WgQCqMg2W3 — John (@John_Faker) March 28, 2024

If a nominee was at the Capitol on January 6th we're pretty sure NBC would have deemed that worth mentioning in the headline and/or tweet.

When NBC finally did get around to mentioning some of that additional info well into the story it was in more of a "Republicans pounce" kind of way.

