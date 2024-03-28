Here's a Poll Listing Biden's Positive Accomplishments and We CAN'T Disagree With the Top One

Joy Reid Dragged for Claiming GOP is Anti-DEI Because They Can't Stand Black...
Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on March 28, 2024
Meme

Things are going so badly for the Biden campaign that they've been forced to call in reinforcements

The goal of those people will be to try and convince voters not to believe their lying eyes, bank accounts and credit card debts because when it comes to any positive accomplishments from this administration, there aren't any:

Biden's top accomplishment: "Nothing." HAHAHA!

Well, unless one considers inflation and open borders to be presidential "accomplishments."

When asked to name the administration’s accomplishments (without the aid of a list), 38% can’t think of anything or offer a negative response. Thinking back to the Trump administration, 27% are either unable to name anything positive or mention a negative. 

Voters say the Biden administration’s top accomplishments are the economy/jobs (19%), not being Trump (6%), student loan forgiveness (6%), and infrastructure (6%). The top success for Trump is also the economy (35%), followed by immigration (10%), foreign policy (9%), and "everything" (5%). 

Now the White House has decided to give Barack Obama a bigger profile to try and convince (lie) people that things aren't what they think. 

Yes, Biden has "accomplished" a lot, just none of it good for the country.

*** 

