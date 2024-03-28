Here's a Poll Listing Biden's Positive Accomplishments and We CAN'T Disagree With the Top One

Things are going so badly for the Biden campaign that they've been forced to call in reinforcements:

Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will suspend their active retirements to try to provide a political jolt to the campaign of their successor Joe Biden with a rare joint appearance for a campaign fundraiser in New York. https://t.co/3L1WY5kK4f — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

The goal of those people will be to try and convince voters not to believe their lying eyes, bank accounts and credit card debts because when it comes to any positive accomplishments from this administration, there aren't any:

FOX POLL: Biden's top accomplishment is "nothing" pic.twitter.com/emRJaZ8BMF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2024

Biden's top accomplishment: "Nothing." HAHAHA!

Look at Biden's top accomplishment 😂:pic.twitter.com/hVKJVChRNA — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 28, 2024

Well, unless one considers inflation and open borders to be presidential "accomplishments."

When asked to name the administration’s accomplishments (without the aid of a list), 38% can’t think of anything or offer a negative response. Thinking back to the Trump administration, 27% are either unable to name anything positive or mention a negative. Voters say the Biden administration’s top accomplishments are the economy/jobs (19%), not being Trump (6%), student loan forgiveness (6%), and infrastructure (6%). The top success for Trump is also the economy (35%), followed by immigration (10%), foreign policy (9%), and "everything" (5%).

Now the White House has decided to give Barack Obama a bigger profile to try and convince (lie) people that things aren't what they think.

His achievement was to cause great destruction to the United States. https://t.co/4CS5nYWD30 — Saxophone (@Saxophoneworld2) March 28, 2024

Exactly - unless his goal was to destroy America. https://t.co/BcVctgnfta — Audacious Pundit (@AudaciousPundit) March 28, 2024

They are understating.

He is crumbling the country visibly. — Dorene Brown (@DoreneBrow9456) March 28, 2024

Yes, Biden has "accomplished" a lot, just none of it good for the country.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!