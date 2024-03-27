If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are...
NBC News Staff Reportedly Concerned They've Damaged Relationships With GOP Sources

Doug P.  |  10:52 AM on March 27, 2024
After NBC News announced they'd hired former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor, the collective journalistic hyperventilation at that network was immediate and massive. How dare a Republican soil the sanctity of the super-objective reporting/commenting on the outlet that employs former Dem staffers as serious unbiased newspeople! 

Now there's reportedly a new concern at NBC News: 

After all the BS that's been peddled on that network, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway is among those rolling her eyes:

It's quite hilarious that NBC News would still like everybody to believe they actually care about presenting both sides of stories.

Bingo.

What they do is find "Republicans" who will say anything their viewers want to hear for a paycheck (i.e. ex RNC Chair Michael Steele on MSNBC).

If they would still talk to NBC News at this point the term "GOP sources" should be used with the most exaggerated finger quotes possible.

