NBC News Staff Reportedly Concerned They've Damaged Relationships With GOP Sources

After NBC News announced they'd hired former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor, the collective journalistic hyperventilation at that network was immediate and massive. How dare a Republican soil the sanctity of the super-objective reporting/commenting on the outlet that employs former Dem staffers as serious unbiased newspeople!

Now there's reportedly a new concern at NBC News:

New: NBC News staff are concerned that the hiring and abrupt firing of Ronna McDaniel will damage relationships with GOP sources, making it more difficult to break news. Some Republicans have been complaining to journalists at the network about the move. https://t.co/siIjlsZYX1 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 27, 2024

After all the BS that's been peddled on that network, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway is among those rolling her eyes:

The Russia collusion lie, the Kavanaugh smear, the J6 hysteria, Biden sycophancy, rabid anti-GOP treatment on every issue were all fine but firing the single Republican on an otherwise all-Democrat staff after 48 hours of meltdown is too much? OK. https://t.co/JhCmzmVQum — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 27, 2024

It's quite hilarious that NBC News would still like everybody to believe they actually care about presenting both sides of stories.

It shouldn't need to be said but obviously no Republican should go on NBC ever again. https://t.co/KclRtVCqy5 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 27, 2024

Bingo.

But I thought NBC showed they don't need Republicans. They have Valerie Jarrett's kid and Jen Psaki to tell them what's going on with Democrats — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 27, 2024

Zero Republicans should ever bother to appear on a garbage network that clearly hates them. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 27, 2024

What they do is find "Republicans" who will say anything their viewers want to hear for a paycheck (i.e. ex RNC Chair Michael Steele on MSNBC).

Why are they worried about no Republican news sources? Your top anchors can simply make up news and false narratives like they have always done. Your viewers won’t know the difference if it’s lies, and won’t really care, either. — segmentum (@segmentum1) March 27, 2024

They shouldn't worry. Any GOP source who would talk to NBC journos in the first place won't suddenly blacklist them over this. https://t.co/KBc2SebgqF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 27, 2024

If they would still talk to NBC News at this point the term "GOP sources" should be used with the most exaggerated finger quotes possible.

