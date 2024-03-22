Biden Proposal for Home Buyers Helps Explain Why Gov't Should NEVER Be Your Financial Adviser

LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for...
Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on March 22, 2024
AngieArtist

A famous quote from Ronald Reagan holds true to this day: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help."

That brings us to the latest White House ploy to try and buy some votes (in addition to more "student loan forgiveness) with Biden down in the polls. 

The "make things worse and then pretend to be helping 'fix' them" pandering continues, and this time it's via a tax credit proposal: 

The government hasn't exactly proven itself to be a beacon of fiscal responsibility, so just in case this is a bad idea Carol Roth has the necessary disclaimer:

The federal government is about $34 trillion in debt (and climbing rapidly) which would indicate you might want to think twice before taking the financial advice of somebody who's been in public office for over 50 years, even if he's trying to buy your vote.

No doubt some of the same people who think racking up a trillion dollars in debt every 100 days is for the betterment of the nation.

"Lousy deal" sums up this administration across-the-board.

The idea might sound good to any of Biden's base that hasn't yet abandoned ship, and at this point, those are the people the White House is trying to keep on board. 

Of course, this is an election year and the Biden White House is doing this to try and make you forget about something:

This is yet another thing that blows Biden's "are you better off than you were four years ago" challenge out of the water.

*** 

