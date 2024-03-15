Judge Rules Fulton County DA Fani Willis Can Still Lead the Trump Case IF...

Yesterday the judge in the Fani Willis/Nathan Wade case told a reporter he'd have a decision today:

Judge McAfee says he’s going to have his ruling on whether or not to disqualify #FaniWillis by tomorrow



This is probably harmless, but judges really shouldn’t be talking to reporters about pending cases though



pic.twitter.com/DxqubP6oe5 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 15, 2024

Judges talking to reporters during a case is always a bit odd.

But, as promised, Judge McAfee issued a ruling this morning. What it boils down to is that Willis or Wade can remain on the case, but not both:

BREAKING: Judge rules Big Fani Willis can continue to prosecute Trump but that she needs to replace Nathan Wade. Huge win for liars. pic.twitter.com/lAPj75487l — @amuse (@amuse) March 15, 2024

Judge McAfee pretending to split the baby by ruling either Fani Willis has to go or Nathan Wade does, but I don't think anyone will fall for that. It's a pretty clear win for her. The most significant part of his ruling is that he didn't grant an immediate leave to appeal. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 15, 2024

It seems like if there was an "appearance of impropriety" all parties involved should, at the very least, have been removed from the case.

So, if I have this right, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee decided to pull a James Comey, Robert Mueller, and Robert Hur:



Write a ruling saying Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are guilty as hell, have no ethics, and aren't good role models....BUT Fani can stay — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 15, 2024

That seems to be exactly what just happened.

Atlanta judge rules Fani Willis must either fire Nathan Wade or step aside herself in the Trump case. A split the baby result. Both should be out, but the judge is a political coward: https://t.co/4f6vjtgtJt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 15, 2024

This outcome certainly isn't a big surprise.

***

