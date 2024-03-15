Judge Rules Fulton County DA Fani Willis Can Still Lead the Trump Case IF...

TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel...
Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on March 15, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

Yesterday the judge in the Fani Willis/Nathan Wade case told a reporter he'd have a decision today:

Judges talking to reporters during a case is always a bit odd.

But, as promised, Judge McAfee issued a ruling this morning. What it boils down to is that Willis or Wade can remain on the case, but not both:

It seems like if there was an "appearance of impropriety" all parties involved should, at the very least, have been removed from the case.

That seems to be exactly what just happened.

This outcome certainly isn't a big surprise.

***

