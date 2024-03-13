Ted Cruz Has a Theory Why People Think 'Bidenomics' Sucks Even Though Media's Graphs Say Otherwise

Someone Needs a Royalty Check: Neil Young Returns to Spotify, Continues to Decry...
Doug P.  |  11:18 AM on March 13, 2024
Meme

There are two versions of what average Americans are going through when it comes to economic matters: What average Americans are seeing, and what Democrats and media elite types are saying those same people are experiencing. Nobody's buying the gaslighting (maybe they can't afford to): 

The lefty media has obviously concluded that they're not showing people enough graphs.

Here are just a couple of examples showing that the only spin the Left has remaining is "you're actually doing way better than you think":

It already feels like we have more money than we really do! Wait, no it doesn't.

Senator Ted Cruz has one very simple theory for why so many people aren't buying the "best economy ever thanks to Bidenomics" spin:

Yeah, that might have something to do with it!

The White House would like everybody to believe that what's happened the last three-plus years is all the fault of the Republicans (and Trump of course):

The Democrats would rather you believe their spin over your lying eyes and diminished bank accounts.

*** 

