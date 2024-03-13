Ted Cruz Has a Theory Why People Think 'Bidenomics' Sucks Even Though Media's Graphs Say Otherwise

There are two versions of what average Americans are going through when it comes to economic matters: What average Americans are seeing, and what Democrats and media elite types are saying those same people are experiencing. Nobody's buying the gaslighting (maybe they can't afford to):

Biden's approval rating is now 37.4% in the 538 average—the lowest point of his entire term. https://t.co/sF8buXEWzB pic.twitter.com/5Znsfjyx1D — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) March 12, 2024

The lefty media has obviously concluded that they're not showing people enough graphs.

Here are just a couple of examples showing that the only spin the Left has remaining is "you're actually doing way better than you think":

Why do so many Americans think the economy is bad when the data says otherwise? | PolitiFact

https://t.co/82Ir47N502 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) March 11, 2024

THREAD: Are you better off than you were 4 years ago? Some great graphics from @chrislhayes. Bookmark this to show your MAGA fam. First up: GDP 1/ pic.twitter.com/9BiAtuqA6Z — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 13, 2024

It already feels like we have more money than we really do! Wait, no it doesn't.

This is fascinating in that there seem to be a group of people who believe, from the bottom of their hearts, that the way to convince people that their own lives are not so bad is to show them graphs https://t.co/wawWEAyATn — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 13, 2024

People: Cost of living has outstripped are wages by a lot these last few years and we're struggling to make ends meet.



Biden sycophants: DID YOU SEE THIS CHART WHICH TOTALLY DISPROVES YOUR REALITY? SEE HOW IT GOES UP?



People: I feel so much better now. Thank you so much. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 13, 2024

Senator Ted Cruz has one very simple theory for why so many people aren't buying the "best economy ever thanks to Bidenomics" spin:

Maybe it’s because they’ve been to a grocery store in the last three years…https://t.co/NNeJqZOSQk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 12, 2024

Yeah, that might have something to do with it!

We went this weekend. Meat is through the roof in cost. Milk is outrageous. Coffee was way up as well.



We are feeling it in almost every way via the pocket book. https://t.co/OenbevHKI3 — TX Mopar Guy (@sxmotorsports) March 12, 2024

The White House would like everybody to believe that what's happened the last three-plus years is all the fault of the Republicans (and Trump of course):

The REALITY of Bidenomics:



❌Overall prices UP 17.9%

❌Food costs UP 25%

❌Gas prices UP 40%

❌Credit card debt UP 46%

❌Home sales DOWN 26%

❌Real wages DOWN 2%



Americans are paying $1K more per year since Biden became president.



Bidemonics has caused a cost-of-living CRISIS. — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 8, 2024

The Democrats would rather you believe their spin over your lying eyes and diminished bank accounts.

