Mark Ruffalo Offered Full Support for 'Shut Down the Oscars' Protesters, Then Attended the Oscars

The Academy Awards took place last night, and outside the venue, anti-Israel protesters called for shutting down the Oscars:

About a thousand protesters converged on Hollywood on Sunday ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony to call for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Their presence frustrated Oscars organizers and traffic control. Shortly before the ceremony was set to begin at 4 p.m., dozens of black vans carrying attendees stood at a standstill on Highland Avenue. “Go, go, go!” one organizer yelled as he frantically waved at cars to move through the intersection at Sunset Boulevard and Highland near the Dolby Theatre, where the ceremony was set to start. Some Oscar-goers ditched their cars and walked toward the venue. By the time the ceremony began, police had cleared access routes.

Advertisement

Actor Mark Ruffalo let the protesters know he agreed with their attempt to "shut down the Oscars," and then he proceeding to go inside for the Oscars show:

Mark Ruffalo bravely called for protesters to shut down the Oscars before posing for photos on the red carpet and going inside to enjoy the Oscars. https://t.co/Pf7ZtoWKcr — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 11, 2024

As we often say, "you can't make this stuff up," because so often you don't have to:

‘The Palestinian protest shut down the #Oscars tonight. Humanity wins,’ actor Mark Ruffalo said on the red carpet, before stopping for a brief interview and then rushing off to the show https://t.co/Z0qk7fFVcm pic.twitter.com/mNQPDVBXr3 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 11, 2024

"Shut down the Oscars... I agree! Now if you'll excuse me I've got to get to the Oscars."

Once inside, Ruffalo didn't seem too interested in helping shut down the Oscars:

Mark Ruffalo’s reaction when Emma Stone won I’m sobbing pic.twitter.com/HjfX5jOOcS — maddie (@madinthemoon) March 11, 2024

1/ Tonight at the Oscars, I stand with #MyVoiceMyChoice, who are using this "finger heart" to champion the RIGHT TO CHOOSE.



In this major election year, women's rights are on the ballot across the world. So let's spread this symbol to get out the vote for ALL WOMEN! pic.twitter.com/yHL3jH1KR8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 11, 2024

Ruffalo didn't seem to make Hollywood feel very uncomfortable.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!