So, The Purge?! I Didn't Have Pittsburgh Giving Criminals the GO-AHEAD on My...
The Fact This Dem Campaign Veteran Was SERIOUS When He Asked THIS About...
Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg REALLY Screwed Up This Time Subtweeting Libs of TikTok...
Fun Fact: You're a TOOL! Mark Hamill SCHOOLED Over and Over Again After...
J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and...
FDNY Chief Will Hunt Down and Re-Educate Those Who Committed Sin of Booing...
Businessman/Econ Adviser Absolutely Destroys WH's BS About 'Bidenomics' and Inflation
WHOA! LOL! Guys, Obama Would NOT APPROVE of Biden and the Democrat's Open...
Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and...
Tim Tebow Delivers Heart-Wrenching Testimony on Exploited Children
'Gracious' Hannah Barron Responds to Lebanese Harpy Dragging American Women and Oh HELL...
'Climate Change Deniers' DROP Neil deGrasse Tyson With His Own HOME for Ranting...
'New Democrat Term for Illegal Alien Just Dropped' Courtesy of This Media Report
Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace...

Mark Ruffalo Offered Full Support for 'Shut Down the Oscars' Protesters, Then Attended the Oscars

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on March 11, 2024
AngieArtist

The Academy Awards took place last night, and outside the venue, anti-Israel protesters called for shutting down the Oscars:

About a thousand protesters converged on Hollywood on Sunday ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony to call for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. 

Their presence frustrated Oscars organizers and traffic control. Shortly before the ceremony was set to begin at 4 p.m., dozens of black vans carrying attendees stood at a standstill on Highland Avenue. 

“Go, go, go!” one organizer yelled as he frantically waved at cars to move through the intersection at Sunset Boulevard and Highland near the Dolby Theatre, where the ceremony was set to start. Some Oscar-goers ditched their cars and walked toward the venue. By the time the ceremony began, police had cleared access routes.

Advertisement

Actor Mark Ruffalo let the protesters know he agreed with their attempt to "shut down the Oscars," and then he proceeding to go inside for the Oscars show: 

As we often say, "you can't make this stuff up," because so often you don't have to:

"Shut down the Oscars... I agree! Now if you'll excuse me I've got to get to the Oscars."

Once inside, Ruffalo didn't seem too interested in helping shut down the Oscars:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Ruffalo didn't seem to make Hollywood feel very uncomfortable.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg REALLY Screwed Up This Time Subtweeting Libs of TikTok Because DAAAMN SON
Sam J.
The Fact This Dem Campaign Veteran Was SERIOUS When He Asked THIS About Kamala Makes It Even FUNNIER
Sam J.
Fun Fact: You're a TOOL! Mark Hamill SCHOOLED Over and Over Again After Pushing to End Electoral College
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and J6 CMTE Hid REVEALED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement