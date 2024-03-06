2021 Email Partly Explains Why Biden/Harris Never Wanted to Meet With Border Patrol Chief

On Sunday "60 Minutes" aired an interview with former Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz who said that during his time in that position he never once had a conversation with President Biden or VP and "border czar" (pause for laughter) Kamala Harris:

"I've never had one conversation with the president or the vice president for that matter… That's a problem,” says Raul Ortiz, the U.S. Border Patrol chief under President Biden until he retired last year. pic.twitter.com/bWoZkFbnVc — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 4, 2024

Fox News' Bill Melugin pointed out that Biden, Harris or Mayorkas never apologized for claiming Border Patrol agents on horseback "whipped" people trying to enter the U.S. illegally, and pointed to an email from Ortiz that might help explain why the shameless people at the top of this administration didn't want to speak with him:

President Biden never apologized to the horseback Border Patrol agents he falsely accused of whipping Haitian migrants in Del Rio in 2021. He promised consequences against them & said they would “pay”, despite pushing a false narrative a lengthy CBP investigation later debunked. https://t.co/SJ60CbPXu5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 6, 2024

After being smeared by the Biden White House and other Democrats, Ortiz was, for good reason, not happy about it:

"Gonna have a hard time sleeping tonight!"



Internal email from Raul Ortiz, former Border Patrol chief, to other CBP leaders after President Biden made comments on agents actions in Del Rio back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/6VjzixNMdo — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) March 6, 2024

Not only has the White House never apologized, but they never even cared to meet with Ortiz when he was the Border Patrol chief because Biden & Harris' lies would have made it awkward.

He and those associated with this despicable lie never will admit or apologize .

That would take honesty & class, which they have none ! — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) March 6, 2024

And he never will, and he will never admit because of him Laken Riley was murdered. — Debbie_BJG (@BosJerseyGirl) March 6, 2024

Nope. They have a narrative to stay with and no amount of reality will make them change course.

They love to make statements. They love to stir the pot. They love get people all fired up and when they are wrong…. They to just move on with no acknowledging they messed up. — pedro cerrano (@jobusrum7) March 6, 2024

Another example is how "Bidenomics" contributed to worsening inflation, so instead of acknowledging that and changing course, the White House got the Cookie Monster to help try and blame corporate greed for "shrinkflation." Shameless as usual.

