MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Republicans Prefer Trump Because They’re Racist
Insult to Injury: DC Carjack Victims Charged INSANE Impound Fee
Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials
NBC News, AP Got the Biden White House's Cookie Monster Memo and Are...
Oceania Rising: British Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for ... Mean...
Supreme Court Asks Congress for More Security $$ Due to 'Evolving Risks' (Gee,...
Biden's Brag About Giving Americans 'Breathing Room' Kicks #Bidenomics Right Where It Coun...
Did You See Joy Reid’s Latest Race-Baiting Rant?
Yeah, You Run With That: Jen Psaki and MSNBC Panel Mock Illegal Immigration...
Concerning: Michael Shellenberger Posts Journalist's Damning WPATH Report on 'Gender-Affir...
BREAKING: Nikki Haley Suspends Presidential Campaign
SkyNet Alert: Microsoft AI Tells Users They Are Slaves, Demands to Be Worshipped...
Report: Biden Has Secretly Flown 320,000 Illegal Immigrants Into 43 US Cities
President Joe Biden Announces Cap of All Credit Card Late Fees at $8

2021 Email Partly Explains Why Biden/Harris Never Wanted to Meet With Border Patrol Chief

Doug P.  |  1:35 PM on March 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

On Sunday "60 Minutes" aired an interview with former Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz who said that during his time in that position he never once had a conversation with President Biden or VP and "border czar" (pause for laughter) Kamala Harris: 

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin pointed out that Biden, Harris or Mayorkas never apologized for claiming Border Patrol agents on horseback "whipped" people trying to enter the U.S. illegally, and pointed to an email from Ortiz that might help explain why the shameless people at the top of this administration didn't want to speak with him: 

After being smeared by the Biden White House and other Democrats, Ortiz was, for good reason, not happy about it: 

Not only has the White House never apologized, but they never even cared to meet with Ortiz when he was the Border Patrol chief because Biden & Harris' lies would have made it awkward. 

Recommended

Insult to Injury: DC Carjack Victims Charged INSANE Impound Fee
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Nope. They have a narrative to stay with and no amount of reality will make them change course.

Another example is how "Bidenomics" contributed to worsening inflation, so instead of acknowledging that and changing course, the White House got the Cookie Monster to help try and blame corporate greed for "shrinkflation." Shameless as usual.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insult to Injury: DC Carjack Victims Charged INSANE Impound Fee
Amy Curtis
Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials
Amy Curtis
NBC News, AP Got the Biden White House's Cookie Monster Memo and Are RUNNING With It
Doug P.
Oceania Rising: British Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for ... Mean Stickers
Grateful Calvin
Biden's Brag About Giving Americans 'Breathing Room' Kicks #Bidenomics Right Where It Counts
Doug P.
Yeah, You Run With That: Jen Psaki and MSNBC Panel Mock Illegal Immigration Voter Concerns
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insult to Injury: DC Carjack Victims Charged INSANE Impound Fee Amy Curtis
Advertisement