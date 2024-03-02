Climate Change Activist Calls Sen. Joe Manchin a 'Sick F**k,' Gets Shown the Door (and Floor)

Oregon Progs Backpedal on Drug Decriminalization After Predictable Outcome
Doug P.  |  9:32 AM on March 02, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Outgoing West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was at a Harvard event yesterday, where he was confronted by climate change activists who accused him of selling out their futures (those "futures" might include throwing paint on priceless works of art and/or cementing their hands to sidewalks): 

Advertisement

“You sold our futures and you got rich doing it, you sick f–k,” the protester shouted just feet from where Manchin was sitting as he delivered a talk at the Ivy League school’s Institute of Politics. 

The remark didn’t sit well with the centrist senator, who immediately stood up and quickly made his way toward the activist. 

Manchin came within an arm’s length of the foul-mouthed agitator before a man stepped in between the two. 

What happened next? It didn't end well for the "foul-mouthed agitator" after a man reported to be an aide to Manchin stepped in and showed him the door and floor the hard way:

Ouch! These people should feel lucky that doesn't happen to them more often.

Advertisement

The full post:

Climate protester gets absolutely tossed after confronting Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.  

The incident started when a climate activist called Manchin a “sick f**k” to his face.   

The comment clearly seemed to irritate Manchin who quickly got up and confronted the protester.  

“We just called Joe Manchin a sick f**k. We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs,” the group @ClimateDefiance said on X. I wouldn’t call that holding “firm.”

Yeah, the only thing that "held firm" in that clip was the floor after he hit it.  

The other guy beat him to it.

We're guessing all those protesters didn't get there via bicycle or skateboard.

Advertisement

Their antics are counterproductive, but then again, the radical climate change movement is about control and power, not the environment.

*** 

