Climate Change Activist Calls Sen. Joe Manchin a 'Sick F**k,' Gets Shown the Door (and Floor)

Outgoing West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was at a Harvard event yesterday, where he was confronted by climate change activists who accused him of selling out their futures (those "futures" might include throwing paint on priceless works of art and/or cementing their hands to sidewalks):

“You sold our futures and you got rich doing it, you sick f–k,” the protester shouted just feet from where Manchin was sitting as he delivered a talk at the Ivy League school’s Institute of Politics. The remark didn’t sit well with the centrist senator, who immediately stood up and quickly made his way toward the activist. Manchin came within an arm’s length of the foul-mouthed agitator before a man stepped in between the two.

What happened next? It didn't end well for the "foul-mouthed agitator" after a man reported to be an aide to Manchin stepped in and showed him the door and floor the hard way:

Climate protester confronts West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, gets wrecked: pic.twitter.com/0ziEpcl6CY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2024

Ouch! These people should feel lucky that doesn't happen to them more often.

Yeah, the only thing that "held firm" in that clip was the floor after he hit it.

Joe almost handled that himself — J Brandon Foster 👍🏼👍🏼 (@jbrandonfoster) March 2, 2024

I wish Joe rocked him. it looked like he was about to https://t.co/V8ZsO8LgJS — Nicky 🇺🇸 (@NickyScatz) March 2, 2024

The other guy beat him to it.

Our civilization would fall apart without fossil fuels. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) March 2, 2024

We're guessing all those protesters didn't get there via bicycle or skateboard.

The irony of all these protestors is the energy they spend is not only a waste of energy, but it pushes people away from wanting to take caring for the environment seriously.



I want to do my part to preserve the planet.



But I sure as heck won’t listen to these extremists. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 2, 2024

Their antics are counterproductive, but then again, the radical climate change movement is about control and power, not the environment.

***

