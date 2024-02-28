Daily Beast, AP Put Their Best Pro-Biden Spin on Hunter's House Deposition
VA Lt. Gov. Smacks Down Dems for Melting Down Over ‘Misgendering’ of State...
REALLY? Guess Who's Receiving a First Amendment Award (Just Days After THIS Happened)
Biden Tries (and Fails) to Attack Trump for Being Senile
Class Is in Session: Dr. Phil SCHOOLS The View on COVID Classroom Shutdowns
Masked Anti-Israel Protestor Recognizes Kassy Dillon Outside Concert and MELTS DOWN
BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG...
Miami Herald: How Far Can a City Go to Keep Black Spring Break...
'Mental Health Counselor' Doesn't Think a Therapist Could Have Helped Aaron Bushnell
'Wonder Why??' U.S. Army to Cut Over Twenty THOUSAND Jobs Due to Struggling...
Video Shows the Most Racist 'Anti-Racist' Ad Campaign in History
MSNBC: CPAC Speaker Pledges to End the Mission of January 6
AP: Law Would Largely Prohibit Pride Flags in Classrooms
Free Beacon Profiles the Reality of the Border Crisis Hitting a Small Town

Hunter Biden's Opening Statement at Deposition Assigns Blame for His Troubles

Doug P.  |  11:54 AM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hunter Biden is at the U.S. Capitol today for a behind-closed-doors deposition as part of the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry.

Part of what the inquiry is trying to get to get answers about is what was Hunter Biden selling and how did he sell it: 

Advertisement

Hunter's opening statement was clearly written by a team of lawyers, because it's full of very carefully worded statements, including those about his father's involvement: 

Maybe a good follow-up would be "ok, did your father involve himself in your business?"

Hunter's statement assigned blame for what he's going through, and this probably won't surprise you:

Did "MAGA-motivated conspiracy theorists" abandon Hunter's laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware? Also, complaints about conspiracy theories are rich coming from the side that pushed "Russia collusion" and is preparing to do so again with the upcoming election (but only if Joe loses -- if Joe wins it'll have been the "most secure election ever").

Recommended

REALLY? Guess Who's Receiving a First Amendment Award (Just Days After THIS Happened)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Would the guy charged with lying on a federal background check form to buy a gun lie to you?

Exactly. Nothing is not the fault of "MAGA extremists"!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REALLY? Guess Who's Receiving a First Amendment Award (Just Days After THIS Happened)
Doug P.
Masked Anti-Israel Protestor Recognizes Kassy Dillon Outside Concert and MELTS DOWN
Laura W.
Class Is in Session: Dr. Phil SCHOOLS The View on COVID Classroom Shutdowns
Grateful Calvin
VA Lt. Gov. Smacks Down Dems for Melting Down Over ‘Misgendering’ of State Senator
Twitchy Video
Miami Herald: How Far Can a City Go to Keep Black Spring Break Crowds Out?
Brett T.
BOMBSHELL: Explosive Device Detonates Outside of Alabama AG's Office, Hardly Makes a BANG in the Media
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REALLY? Guess Who's Receiving a First Amendment Award (Just Days After THIS Happened) Doug P.
Advertisement