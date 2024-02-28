Hunter Biden's Opening Statement at Deposition Assigns Blame for His Troubles

Hunter Biden is at the U.S. Capitol today for a behind-closed-doors deposition as part of the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry.

Part of what the inquiry is trying to get to get answers about is what was Hunter Biden selling and how did he sell it:

🚨Republican investigator reveals his questions for Hunter Biden ahead of his GRILLING under OATH on Capitol Hill today:



"What was he selling? What was his product?!" pic.twitter.com/LIlHA9nN2x — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2024

Hunter's opening statement was clearly written by a team of lawyers, because it's full of very carefully worded statements, including those about his father's involvement:

NEW: Hunter Biden in opening statement says "I did not involve my father in my business" and tells House Republicans "You have built your entire partisan house of cards on lies" pic.twitter.com/kZfA3lY93c — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 28, 2024

Maybe a good follow-up would be "ok, did your father involve himself in your business?"

Hunter's statement assigned blame for what he's going through, and this probably won't surprise you:

🚨 BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s opening statement in his closed door deposition blames the scandal on “MAGA-Motivated Conspiracy Theories” pic.twitter.com/N1i5QhCDFF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2024

Did "MAGA-motivated conspiracy theorists" abandon Hunter's laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware? Also, complaints about conspiracy theories are rich coming from the side that pushed "Russia collusion" and is preparing to do so again with the upcoming election (but only if Joe loses -- if Joe wins it'll have been the "most secure election ever").

He broke the law because " other people".🙄 https://t.co/dXT8DDDD5W — Me (@Fa11E7) February 28, 2024

Would the guy charged with lying on a federal background check form to buy a gun lie to you?

Exactly. Nothing is not the fault of "MAGA extremists"!

