POTUS Claim About Who Hamas 'Does Not Represent' Makes BS Detectors Explode
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thr...
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in...
Where's the Jim Acosta Wing of 'Journalists' Freak-Out About the Catherine Herridge News?
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men...
Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to...
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism...
Trudeau Launches Anti-Freedom Crusade, One Man Stands in the Way
Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI
Harry Sisson Stunned That Michael Knowles Went on a Homophobic Rant at CPAC
Google Gemini AI Can't Generate 'a Normal Rockwell Style Image'
CBS Seizes Catherine Herridge’s Files and Records
Elementary School Distributes Coloring Book Based on Black Lives Matter
The 2024 Election Is Too Important to Let Egos or Primary Squabbles Get...

NBC News Warns of Ways Candidate the Left's Trying to Bankrupt Might Punish Political Opposition

Doug P.  |  11:05 AM on February 23, 2024
Meme

When hearing the Left and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who are cheering the use of the legal system to try and bankrupt or even imprison Donald Trump get alarmed by reports that Trump could return the favor if elected, an old line from Dennis Miller comes to mind: "I'm so insecure I get depressed when I find out the people I hate don't like me."

Advertisement

The side that has continually sought retribution against Trump is now sounding the alarm about the likely GOP nominee returning the favor someday. NBC News as usual ignores the thick irony:

Planning to leave the country? Yeah, that sounds familiar and it also rarely, if ever, happens. 

The Left is doing everything they warn that Trump will do. One word sums it up:

Basically NBC News is saying that the Democrats want to be the only ones who can seek retribution on political opponents.

Recommended

BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Unreal. And Stalin would give them a big ol' thumbs up.

The NBC News story opens with the Vindman family planning to be victimized:

If Donald Trump stood no chance of becoming president again, the Vindman family would be planning a milestone birthday celebration right now.

Alexander Vindman’s wife, Rachel, turns 50 next month. But rather than spend money on a party, she wants to save it in case Trump returns to the White House and tries to retaliate against her husband for being a key witness in Trump’s first impeachment, Alexander Vindman said in an interview. The family might need the money in case they have to flee the country.

[...] The Vindmans aren’t alone. Interviews with more than a dozen people who’ve run afoul of Trump for various reasons reveal deep worry among many that he will seek revenge if he wins another term. They are considering ways to protect themselves should he use the office’s vast powers to punish them over grievances that he’s been nursing.
Advertisement

You can't make this stuff up!

Imagine how bad the hyperventilating is going to get a few months from now.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS
Sam J.
POTUS Claim About Who Hamas 'Does Not Represent' Makes BS Detectors Explode
Doug P.
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI
Grateful Calvin
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men in Women's Prisons
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS Sam J.
Advertisement