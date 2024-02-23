NBC News Warns of Ways Candidate the Left's Trying to Bankrupt Might Punish Political Opposition

When hearing the Left and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who are cheering the use of the legal system to try and bankrupt or even imprison Donald Trump get alarmed by reports that Trump could return the favor if elected, an old line from Dennis Miller comes to mind: "I'm so insecure I get depressed when I find out the people I hate don't like me."
The side that has continually sought retribution against Trump is now sounding the alarm about the likely GOP nominee returning the favor someday. NBC News as usual ignores the thick irony:
For those who have criticized former President Trump, fears of retribution grow as he campaigns for re-election.— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 23, 2024
Interviews with a dozen people who’ve run afoul of Trump reveal deep concern, with some planning to leave the country if he wins. https://t.co/0I4T1J6bzQ
Planning to leave the country? Yeah, that sounds familiar and it also rarely, if ever, happens.
Donald Trump was recently fined $450 million by the state of New York for the crime of taking out a loan and paying it back, and NBC is worried about what he will do to his political opposition? https://t.co/wnGRXqdkiI— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2024
The Left is doing everything they warn that Trump will do. One word sums it up:
Projection. They’re worried he’ll do what they do.— Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) February 23, 2024
Basically NBC News is saying that the Democrats want to be the only ones who can seek retribution on political opponents.
The left’s deepest fear is that one day the right will gain power and use it the same way progressives do every day https://t.co/SX78fizHYj— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 23, 2024
They bring a slew of Stalinist show trials, then pretend they’re worried the show trial victim could be mean to them https://t.co/PRY5kVSgIi— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 23, 2024
Unreal. And Stalin would give them a big ol' thumbs up.
Hahaha— Swordfishtrombone (@GrimbleGrombl) February 23, 2024
“Progressives are worried that one day Conservatives will have the power to do what they have been doing” https://t.co/Uo4okrZbeY
The NBC News story opens with the Vindman family planning to be victimized:
If Donald Trump stood no chance of becoming president again, the Vindman family would be planning a milestone birthday celebration right now.
Alexander Vindman’s wife, Rachel, turns 50 next month. But rather than spend money on a party, she wants to save it in case Trump returns to the White House and tries to retaliate against her husband for being a key witness in Trump’s first impeachment, Alexander Vindman said in an interview. The family might need the money in case they have to flee the country.[...] The Vindmans aren’t alone. Interviews with more than a dozen people who’ve run afoul of Trump for various reasons reveal deep worry among many that he will seek revenge if he wins another term. They are considering ways to protect themselves should he use the office’s vast powers to punish them over grievances that he’s been nursing.
You can't make this stuff up!
NBC leads off this story with the Vindmans and hyperbole— DANGER: DISINFORMATION (@RetiredCrimeDog) February 23, 2024
“The family might need the money in case they have to flee the country.”
News flash: they aren’t that important! https://t.co/2qYaAov85L
Imagine how bad the hyperventilating is going to get a few months from now.
