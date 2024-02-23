NBC News Warns of Ways Candidate the Left's Trying to Bankrupt Might Punish Political Opposition

When hearing the Left and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who are cheering the use of the legal system to try and bankrupt or even imprison Donald Trump get alarmed by reports that Trump could return the favor if elected, an old line from Dennis Miller comes to mind: "I'm so insecure I get depressed when I find out the people I hate don't like me."

Advertisement

The side that has continually sought retribution against Trump is now sounding the alarm about the likely GOP nominee returning the favor someday. NBC News as usual ignores the thick irony:

For those who have criticized former President Trump, fears of retribution grow as he campaigns for re-election.



Interviews with a dozen people who’ve run afoul of Trump reveal deep concern, with some planning to leave the country if he wins. https://t.co/0I4T1J6bzQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 23, 2024

Planning to leave the country? Yeah, that sounds familiar and it also rarely, if ever, happens.

Donald Trump was recently fined $450 million by the state of New York for the crime of taking out a loan and paying it back, and NBC is worried about what he will do to his political opposition? https://t.co/wnGRXqdkiI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2024

The Left is doing everything they warn that Trump will do. One word sums it up:

Projection. They’re worried he’ll do what they do. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) February 23, 2024

Basically NBC News is saying that the Democrats want to be the only ones who can seek retribution on political opponents.

The left’s deepest fear is that one day the right will gain power and use it the same way progressives do every day https://t.co/SX78fizHYj — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 23, 2024

They bring a slew of Stalinist show trials, then pretend they’re worried the show trial victim could be mean to them https://t.co/PRY5kVSgIi — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 23, 2024

Unreal. And Stalin would give them a big ol' thumbs up.

Hahaha



“Progressives are worried that one day Conservatives will have the power to do what they have been doing” https://t.co/Uo4okrZbeY — Swordfishtrombone (@GrimbleGrombl) February 23, 2024

The NBC News story opens with the Vindman family planning to be victimized:

If Donald Trump stood no chance of becoming president again, the Vindman family would be planning a milestone birthday celebration right now. Alexander Vindman’s wife, Rachel, turns 50 next month. But rather than spend money on a party, she wants to save it in case Trump returns to the White House and tries to retaliate against her husband for being a key witness in Trump’s first impeachment, Alexander Vindman said in an interview. The family might need the money in case they have to flee the country. [...] The Vindmans aren’t alone. Interviews with more than a dozen people who’ve run afoul of Trump for various reasons reveal deep worry among many that he will seek revenge if he wins another term. They are considering ways to protect themselves should he use the office’s vast powers to punish them over grievances that he’s been nursing.

Advertisement

You can't make this stuff up!

NBC leads off this story with the Vindmans and hyperbole



“The family might need the money in case they have to flee the country.”



News flash: they aren’t that important! https://t.co/2qYaAov85L — DANGER: DISINFORMATION (@RetiredCrimeDog) February 23, 2024

Imagine how bad the hyperventilating is going to get a few months from now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!