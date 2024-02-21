Time Again to Play 'Biden Spokesperson or MSNBC Journalist?'

President Biden's approval numbers are dismal but can you imagine where they might be if the country had an honest and objective mainstream media?

Another example of the media carrying some heavy water for this administration was spotted on MSNBC, and it's a doozy (via Grabien News' Tom Elliott) that comes with a beverage warning:

MSNBC’s @KattyKay_: “To say that, you know, Joe Biden locks up his political enemies or if you’re a journalist, you get thrown into jail if you report critical things of this administration, or that there’s any — that the Justice Department is warped one way or the other. It’s —… pic.twitter.com/ShPyNFyu7q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2024

That was like an audition tape for the Biden White House press office.

Tell me you haven't been grocery shopping in the last 3 years without telling me... — The Undertow (@TheUndertowCM) February 21, 2024

Also, "communist California"? Too funny:

More from Kay: “Look at the state of the U.S. economy at the moment compared to all other industrialized economies in the world. And it’s not just the state of communist California that’s doing so well, it is the United States writ-large. Growth is higher, inflation is lower,… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2024

This administration would love to throw Biden's political opponents in prison so all this is some serious gaslighting from this particular MSNBC "journalist" (that word is said using the most exaggerated finger quotes possible).

Biden only has half a dozen indictments working against his political enemy, but…Meh. https://t.co/PuQOBsrRsN — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) February 21, 2024

All while the Democrats are claiming that Trump will go after his political enemies if he wins in November. Self-awareness among these Democrats and the media is non-existent.

This is just like Pravda covering for the Soviet regimes. https://t.co/yrFRguUeSJ — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) February 21, 2024

Even North Korean state media might advise MSNBC to dial it down a notch.

Don’t ya love when they pee on your leg and tell you it’s raining?!! https://t.co/hTjENkTDqm — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 21, 2024

Sometimes it seems like they're even doing more than that.

