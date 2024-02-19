This Question for Biden About Navalny's Death Drives Another Nail in the 'Journalism' Coffin

MTG Slams UK Foreign Secretary During Spicy Encounter With Reporter
Doug P.  |  12:55 PM on February 19, 2024
Journalism meme

In a fairly rare occurrence, President Biden talked briefly with reporters earlier today, and in one exchange it was the "journalist" who received the most attention for how this was framed:

Seriously?

The attempted activist "journalism" in this question is just amazing:

We would go as far as to say "journalism" is completely broken. 

It might not surprise anybody to know that question came from a CNN reporter, and as you saw it was even too much for Biden to agree with (though it sounds like a question one of his staffers might have suggested be asked):

There was a great question that could have been asked about something Biden said three years ago about Navalny, but instead, this particular alleged reporter thought making it about Republicans was preferable:

Maybe the "reporter" was auditioning for a job in Biden's press office.

Hack-tastic!

Each day brings with it a new example of why that's so true.

*** 

