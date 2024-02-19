This Question for Biden About Navalny's Death Drives Another Nail in the 'Journalism' Coffin

In a fairly rare occurrence, President Biden talked briefly with reporters earlier today, and in one exchange it was the "journalist" who received the most attention for how this was framed:

Moments ago at the White House:



Reporter Q: Would you go as far to say Alexei Navalny’s blood is on the hands of House Republicans right now?



Biden: I wouldn’t use that term, but they’re making a big mistake not responding. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 19, 2024

Seriously?

The attempted activist "journalism" in this question is just amazing:

"REPORTER": "Would you go so far as to say that Alexei Navalny's blood is on the hands of House Republicans right now?"



BIDEN: "I wouldn't use that term, but they're making a big mistake not responding" pic.twitter.com/ir3qhw5ejT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2024

We would go as far as to say "journalism" is completely broken.

Who asked that question? — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) February 19, 2024

It might not surprise anybody to know that question came from a CNN reporter, and as you saw it was even too much for Biden to agree with (though it sounds like a question one of his staffers might have suggested be asked):

UPDATE: We have a winner. Thanks to some eagle-eared friends and her own admission on CNN, the hack who asked this was M.J. Lee.



Pathetic. https://t.co/zMN96luNvE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 19, 2024

There was a great question that could have been asked about something Biden said three years ago about Navalny, but instead, this particular alleged reporter thought making it about Republicans was preferable:

Biden said there would be devastating consequences for Russia if Navalny died in custody. Perhaps we can get a follow up on what those would be. https://t.co/wgVgDa8ivL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2024

Maybe the "reporter" was auditioning for a job in Biden's press office.

Even literal elected Democrats are sometimes less hacktastically partisan than journos https://t.co/P3TY2lv4L1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 19, 2024

Hack-tastic!

However much you despise the media with all your heart and soul, it’s not nearly enough. https://t.co/jgxhAI1DQ2 — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) February 19, 2024

Each day brings with it a new example of why that's so true.

***

