'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have 'Climate Anxiety'

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on February 19, 2024
Meme

Bloomberg News, the media outlet that bears the name of its founding billionaire and private jet aficionado Michael Bloomberg, has a story about "climate anxiety" among young people:

In 2021, a study of 10,000 children and young people in 10 countries, co-authored by Hickman and published in The Lancet Planetary Health, found that 59% were very or extremely worried about climate change and more than 45% said it had a negative effect on their daily life. A survey of mental health professionals in the UK, published last year in The Journal of Climate Change and Health, found that they perceived “significantly more” patients describing climate change as a factor in their mental health or emotional distress, an increase the participants expected to continue. 

Right on cue, a Democrat came running out to do a version of the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" meme above: 

That's just amazing. Who wants to tell him?

"Why are kids so afraid of that thing we keep telling them is going to kill everybody on the planet" is just a special take from one of the most shameless members of Congress.

Somebody hand Whitehouse a mirror.

Exactly!

*** 

