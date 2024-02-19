'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have 'Climate Anxiety'

Bloomberg News, the media outlet that bears the name of its founding billionaire and private jet aficionado Michael Bloomberg, has a story about "climate anxiety" among young people:

In 2021, a study of 10,000 children and young people in 10 countries, co-authored by Hickman and published in The Lancet Planetary Health, found that 59% were very or extremely worried about climate change and more than 45% said it had a negative effect on their daily life. A survey of mental health professionals in the UK, published last year in The Journal of Climate Change and Health, found that they perceived “significantly more” patients describing climate change as a factor in their mental health or emotional distress, an increase the participants expected to continue.

Right on cue, a Democrat came running out to do a version of the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" meme above:

Our gift to younger generations: 59% percent of children and young people are very or extremely worried about climate change, according to a survey of 10,000 respondents across 10 countries in 2021. Nice work, boomers. https://t.co/CL0U8LHCu7 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) February 19, 2024

That's just amazing. Who wants to tell him?

Shocking study: Spending hours per day telling kids they’re going to die in a Mad Max wasteland based on studies with 600,000 possible variables and + or - 10,000% error makes kids anxious. https://t.co/6YQze2HN14 — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) February 19, 2024

Spends his days pushing climate change fear porn to the simpleton masses and can’t understand why children are worried. Great work, chief — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 19, 2024

"Why are kids so afraid of that thing we keep telling them is going to kill everybody on the planet" is just a special take from one of the most shameless members of Congress.

The solution to this is to stop pushing climate change hysteria in schools, as I wrote last year. Kids can’t help you solve climate change, stop scaring them. https://t.co/Q5i8lcQTJO https://t.co/qouRNSzK50 pic.twitter.com/7XvSTGTiCp — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 19, 2024

You’re contributing to the anxiety, Senator. Nice work. https://t.co/1WKKAs8jsM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 19, 2024

Somebody hand Whitehouse a mirror.

Guy who holds a weekly speech on the Senate floor about the world ending if we don’t pass the Democrat agenda is concerned about young people being worried the world is ending. https://t.co/1k2scMhgH3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 19, 2024

Nice work, media and leftist politicians, you meant. https://t.co/eVnSyq6mYM — What? (@Possiblyinabit) February 19, 2024

Exactly!

***

