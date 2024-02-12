REALLY? Media Doing Some 'Incredible' Spinning to Cover for Biden's Cognitive Issues

Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him...
Doug P.  |  12:09 PM on February 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

The recent special counsel report concluded that Joe Biden did break the law by storing classified documents in his garage and elsewhere, but charges weren't recommended because it was concluded a jury would have found Biden to be just a confused old man who didn't act maliciously or realize what he'd done. Yeah, that's the same person who's in the Oval Office. Yikes. 

Naturally many in the media will be happy to help Team Biden push back on the Hur report's mention of the president's diminished cognitive abilities, and @DrewHolden360 spotted a couple of examples. Here's the first: 

The word "experts" has taken a huge hit these last few years, so here's another chance to be skeptical

However, neurologists say blanking on the names of acquaintances or having difficulty remembering dates from the past, especially when under stress, can simply be part of normal aging.

“If you asked me when my mother passed away, I couldn’t necessarily tell you the exact year because it was many years ago,” Dr. Paul Newhouse, clinical core leader for the Vanderbilt Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, said.

Almost every older patient has trouble remembering people’s names, Newhouse said. 

“I think it’s by far the most universal complaint of every person as they age,” Newhouse said.

The New York Times is also trying to help:

Is not remembering when you were Vice President considered perfectly normal, especially for somebody who is currently the U.S. President? 

These particular "journalists" won't blush because that would require having a sense of shame. 

The evolution of the Biden spin has been amazing:

If Trump is president again there will be a fast pivot back to where things used to be: 

Ain't "journalism" grand!

***

