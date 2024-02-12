Jonathan Turley Explains Why WH's Trying to Sidestep a Confirmation Hearing for New Climate Guy

REALLY? Media Doing Some 'Incredible' Spinning to Cover for Biden's Cognitive Issues
Doug P.  |  10:48 AM on February 12, 2024
meme screenshot

John Kerry will be stepping down from his role as "climate czar" in the Biden administration to go spend more time with his mansions and private jet. Kerry will be replaced by longtime Clinton lackey Jon Podesta:

From Day One, President Biden defined the climate crisis as the existential threat of our time that required a global effort to put the world on a safer climate trajectory.  In his time as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Secretary Kerry  — with characteristic passion, diplomatic acumen, and tireless focus — ensured that the United States not only rejoined that effort but once again led it.

President Biden’s appointment of John Podesta to continue to lead our global climate efforts demonstrates the President’s steadfast commitment to tackling the climate crisis – and reflects his belief that we have not a moment to lose. 

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted the White House making a move to avoid transparency (there's already been a lack of transparency from the "climate" office but they're about to get even sneaker): 

Just what the country needs -- another unelected bureaucrat helping this administration push their eco-shams, all while flying way under the radar: 

Such "transparency":

Podesta, however, will take the power and not the title. He will be appointed as “coordinator,” thus sidestepping confirmation by the Senate, which could have been brutal.

Such action will shield Podesta from questions about Kerry’s work and expenses as climate czar. Before leaving office, Kerry refused to turn over information on his staff to Congress and the public. The Biden Administration is now being sued over the secrecy.

It would also spare Podesta from answering questions over his own past work as well as his brother’s ties to Chinese companies.

"Climate coordinator"? The weather feels nicer already. 

The Clintons no doubt are among those with dollars signs in their eyes.

These people couldn't possibly be more overtly crooked.

