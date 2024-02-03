This White House Economic Gaslighting Was So Bright That Biden Had to Wear...
Elon Musk Triggered Lefties by Summing Up 'Outrageous' Reason Biden and Dems Want...
Biden Fan Joe Scarborough (Sitting Next to Al Sharpton) Asks NYPD Chief Why...
Every Word You Just Said Was Wrong: Philly Columnist Whines About Illegal Immigration...
Amazing: CNN Anchor Left Speechless Learning Florida Puts Criminals in Jail
'Wanna Bet'? Sunny Hostin Says We Can't Dismiss Her 'Lived Experience' That Most...
Actor Carl Weathers, Star of 'Rocky' Films, 'Predator', 'The Mandalorian', and More Dies...
Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability R...
Brown University Students Declared a Hunger Strike for Gaza and the Internet Laughed...
YO White Guys! This Doctor Wants You to Give Black Women a Portion...
So Much Cringe: Nikki Haley Ratio'd Into Orbit Over Examples of 'Kind Words'...
Democrats Want to Protect These People's Feelings Now?
Alvin Bragg Happy to Explain Why He Released Cop-Attacking Illegals W/O Bail (Wait,...
Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's...

NY Post Reports Biden WH Has Quietly Put Many Trump Policies Back in Place

Doug P.  |  12:26 PM on February 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's an election year and President Biden is trailing Donald Trump in seven swing states, which is why the White House and other Democrats are pretending to care about border security after three years of insisting that the border is secure. 

Advertisement

The NY Post's Jonathan Levine outlined several Biden backtracks. 

The key word there is of course "quietly":

The WH knows Biden will have to spend the election season telling everybody how dangerous Trump's policies would be while at the same time having to backtrack from the disaster that Biden's policies have been.

All the examples cited in the article read like a laundry list of buffoonery and incompetence, which isn't necessarily surprising.

Recommended

Elon Musk Triggered Lefties by Summing Up 'Outrageous' Reason Biden and Dems Want an Open Border
Doug P.
Advertisement

Too bad this administration only cares about not being totally insane when they need to appeal to enough voters.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Triggered Lefties by Summing Up 'Outrageous' Reason Biden and Dems Want an Open Border
Doug P.
Biden Fan Joe Scarborough (Sitting Next to Al Sharpton) Asks NYPD Chief Why This Is Happening
Doug P.
Every Word You Just Said Was Wrong: Philly Columnist Whines About Illegal Immigration 'Local Story'
Grateful Calvin
Brown University Students Declared a Hunger Strike for Gaza and the Internet Laughed at Them
justmindy
Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability Report
justmindy
This White House Economic Gaslighting Was So Bright That Biden Had to Wear Shades (Indoors)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Triggered Lefties by Summing Up 'Outrageous' Reason Biden and Dems Want an Open Border Doug P.
Advertisement