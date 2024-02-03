NY Post Reports Biden WH Has Quietly Put Many Trump Policies Back in Place

It's an election year and President Biden is trailing Donald Trump in seven swing states, which is why the White House and other Democrats are pretending to care about border security after three years of insisting that the border is secure.

President Biden quietly reverts back to many Trump policies https://t.co/cxtS5cmOBb pic.twitter.com/SL6k0iH2bV — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2024

The NY Post's Jonathan Levine outlined several Biden backtracks.

From the Houthis, to UNRWA, to Nord Stream, to domestic drilling, to Trump's border wall — President Biden has quietly reverted back to many of his predecessor's foreign and domestic policies. https://t.co/BKUL6YRNKG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 3, 2024

The key word there is of course "quietly":

The WH knows Biden will have to spend the election season telling everybody how dangerous Trump's policies would be while at the same time having to backtrack from the disaster that Biden's policies have been.

No, not the BabylonBee. It's an actual headline.



Maybe he should have left the policies in place, to begin with? https://t.co/JXnYpnmDNq — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) February 3, 2024

All the examples cited in the article read like a laundry list of buffoonery and incompetence, which isn't necessarily surprising.

Their slogan was, “the adults are back in charge”. Turns out the adults were replaced by petulant children and the mentally ill. https://t.co/iKbpbuTfRY — Hector Alvarado (@FCBHeliac) February 3, 2024

Amazing what can be done when facing an election https://t.co/DOuhnw5FfJ — Republic of Texas (@newtex15) February 3, 2024

Too bad this administration only cares about not being totally insane when they need to appeal to enough voters.

