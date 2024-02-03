Deeper Dive Into NYT Article on Trans Kids Shows Critics of 'Gender Affirming'...
Biden Announces E. Palestine Visit 1 Year Late and Gets Tips About an Experienced Tour Guide

Doug P.  |  8:15 PM on February 03, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio happened over a year ago, and Karine Jean-Pierre has insisted for months and months that President Biden would get there when he had time.

A few vacations later we've arrived in an election year, so now there's going to be time:

President Joe Biden is planning his first visit to East Palestine, Ohio, next month to mark the one-year anniversary of a toxic train derailment that raised fears among residents about a health and environmental crisis.

 Biden will meet with East Palestine residents affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment and assess the ongoing response, according to a White House official who confirmed the visit on the condition of anonymity. The date of Biden's visit has not been announced. 

A train that included five cars carrying vinyl chloride derailed on Feb. 3, 2023, later igniting large flames and plumes of smoke into the air when the railroad vented and burned the chloride to prevent a larger explosion.

The POTUS account posted this on Saturday:

Hey, just in time!

The fact that the county where the accident happened voted over 70 percent Republican in the 2020 election MIGHT have something to do with the delay.

Team Biden was reminded that the president's opponent in the upcoming election was in E. Palestine a long time ago:

Maybe the White House isn't yet announcing the exact date of Biden's visit so Trump doesn't feel inclined to show up on the same day and serve as his tour guide.

*** 

