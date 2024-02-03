Biden Announces E. Palestine Visit 1 Year Late and Gets Tips About an Experienced Tour Guide

The train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio happened over a year ago, and Karine Jean-Pierre has insisted for months and months that President Biden would get there when he had time.

A few vacations later we've arrived in an election year, so now there's going to be time:

President Joe Biden is planning his first visit to East Palestine, Ohio, next month to mark the one-year anniversary of a toxic train derailment that raised fears among residents about a health and environmental crisis. Biden will meet with East Palestine residents affected by the Norfolk Southern train derailment and assess the ongoing response, according to a White House official who confirmed the visit on the condition of anonymity. The date of Biden's visit has not been announced. A train that included five cars carrying vinyl chloride derailed on Feb. 3, 2023, later igniting large flames and plumes of smoke into the air when the railroad vented and burned the chloride to prevent a larger explosion.

The POTUS account posted this on Saturday:

This month I'll travel to East Palestine, Ohio to meet with residents impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment to discuss our commitment to supporting this community for as long as it takes, and how we will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 3, 2024

Hey, just in time!

370+ days later: "So... what do you guys need?"



Whoever thought this trip now was a good idea should be fired, but nobody gets fired in this administration. https://t.co/dRg3FwMdoN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2024

biden showing up at east palestine, ohio after ignoring them for a year https://t.co/E73KnGxfRj pic.twitter.com/vwRQFg77RF — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 4, 2024

An entire calendar year after the derailment happened. The empathy is blinding. https://t.co/ZecS9diaOc — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 3, 2024

The fact that the county where the accident happened voted over 70 percent Republican in the 2020 election MIGHT have something to do with the delay.

A toxic train wreck of a President is going to visit the site of a toxic train derailment. The irony. https://t.co/TlEZZ3fGex — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) February 3, 2024

The reason he didn’t visit last year is because that wasn’t an election year. https://t.co/LZoVIpv3yv — K ☭ (@IbaraEleven) February 3, 2024

Team Biden was reminded that the president's opponent in the upcoming election was in E. Palestine a long time ago:

Trump in February *2023*: pic.twitter.com/qav5epuvbW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 3, 2024

Maybe the White House isn't yet announcing the exact date of Biden's visit so Trump doesn't feel inclined to show up on the same day and serve as his tour guide.

