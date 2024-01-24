Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs is a Must Read

John Daly vs. Transgender Golfer
Doug P.  |  11:08 AM on January 24, 2024
Meme

The FBI seems to have had no problem at all tracking down any Trump supporter who was in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 -- especially those who were near and inside the U.S. Capitol on that day. 

However, when it comes to the two possible pipe bombs that were planted near RNC and DNC headquarters the night before, the feds remain stumped even though there are videos:

A $500,000 reward remains in effect for information leading to the individual’s arrest and conviction.

Three years into the investigation, identifying the perpetrator of this attempted attack remains a priority for the FBI, ATF, MPD, and the USCP. 

The suspect placed pipe bombs in a Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Republican National Committee Headquarters, located at 310 First St. SE, and the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, located at 430 South Capitol St. SE, #3, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, between approximately 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.—the night before the riots at the U.S. Capitol. 

Although these bombs did not detonate, it is important to remember the suspect walked along residential and commercial areas in Capitol Hill just blocks from the U.S. Capitol with viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders. Moreover, the suspect may still pose a danger to the public or themselves.  

Now we have another update from the other side of the story.

Rep. Thomas Massie's got a very telling thread featuring transcripts and videos of testimony, and it starts this way:

Massie notes that the narrative that's preferred by the J6 Commission and others doesn't seem to be holding water:

"Remarkable timing of discovery" spotted:

Wow.

Here are videos of the testimony:

Keep it up, House GOP, and let's see where this all leads. 

Right!?

*** 

