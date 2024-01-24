Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs is a Must Read

The FBI seems to have had no problem at all tracking down any Trump supporter who was in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 -- especially those who were near and inside the U.S. Capitol on that day.

However, when it comes to the two possible pipe bombs that were planted near RNC and DNC headquarters the night before, the feds remain stumped even though there are videos:

A $500,000 reward remains in effect for information leading to the individual’s arrest and conviction. Three years into the investigation, identifying the perpetrator of this attempted attack remains a priority for the FBI, ATF, MPD, and the USCP. The suspect placed pipe bombs in a Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Republican National Committee Headquarters, located at 310 First St. SE, and the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, located at 430 South Capitol St. SE, #3, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, between approximately 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.—the night before the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Although these bombs did not detonate, it is important to remember the suspect walked along residential and commercial areas in Capitol Hill just blocks from the U.S. Capitol with viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders. Moreover, the suspect may still pose a danger to the public or themselves.

Now we have another update from the other side of the story.

Rep. Thomas Massie's got a very telling thread featuring transcripts and videos of testimony, and it starts this way:

Thread ~ J6 pipe bombs inquiry:



Transcripts of House Judiciary interview with former FBI Asst Dir in Charge of DC field office, Steven D’Antuono. Incredible. https://t.co/oipirDVhs0 — K Fitton (@KelFitton) January 24, 2024

J6 pipe bomb 🧵



On 6/7/23 the House Judiciary Committee interviewed Steven D’Antuono, former FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the DC field office.



Most of the interview covered topics such as the warrant served at Mar a Lago, but I asked questions about the J6 pipe bombs. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Massie notes that the narrative that's preferred by the J6 Commission and others doesn't seem to be holding water:

If you are just becoming familiar with the rapidly collapsing narrative of the J6 pipe bombs, I suggest reading @DarrenJBeattie’s comprehensive and insightful coverage of this topic.



The purpose of this thread is to post the original transcript of my interview with the FBI ADIC. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

In addition to reading this transcript, you might want to watch my questioning of the ATF director and the FBI director. I also suggest watching the video of the discovery of the DNC pipe bomb.



I’ll post those three videos at the end of this thread. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Mr. D’Antuono was in charge of the Washington DC FBI office from 2019 (just before J6 2021) until November of 2022. He was in charge of the agents who were conducting the J6 pipe bomb investigation. Previously he was the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI office in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/gDol6NCusO — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

"Remarkable timing of discovery" spotted:

A one hour kitchen timer on a bomb allegedly placed 17 hours earlier. How could that be operable?



Could the detonator even function?



Did it contain explosives?



Remarkable timing of discovery. pic.twitter.com/A8NOM4RvCW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Wow.

Here I asked about the video my staff and I found regarding the discovery of the second pipe bomb.



Would the people who discovered the bombs be suspects?



Do we have all of the video at the best resolution?



Did the FBI release false or incomplete information? pic.twitter.com/aa8WDmXNWH — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Did they use cell phone data to find the suspect they say they think planted the bombs on J5?



He tells me the cell phone data was corrupted. pic.twitter.com/7qwP5wfc1C — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Follow up questions about the corrupted cell phone data and the limited DNC video pic.twitter.com/7ndLvSJwpR — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Karlin Younger question.



Who to follow up with at the FBI? pic.twitter.com/3QGw5ntMwQ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

The last two pages of my portion of the interview. pic.twitter.com/06eRm1woUW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Transcribed interviews like this are not always released to the public. I want to thank Chairman Jordan and his staff for releasing this transcript. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Here are videos of the testimony:

Here’s my questioning of the ATF director about these pipe bombs:https://t.co/zupxOz3pwZ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Here’s my questioning of FBI Director Wray about the pipe bombs:https://t.co/DA09vuSVN5 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Here’s the video my staff and I discovered and subsequently released with the support of Kevin McCarthy:https://t.co/oE5OiMJ7OF — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 24, 2024

Keep it up, House GOP, and let's see where this all leads.

The videos you released are finally unravelling the January 6 lie — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) January 24, 2024

Intelligence agencies trying to frame citizens because they don't like the candidate they support should be worthy of charges of treason. No? — Captain Obvious (@cjrjr88) January 24, 2024

Perhaps there would not be so many conspiracy theories if there were not so many conspiracies. https://t.co/MVfR6EZeio — cobra (@cobracommandr15) January 24, 2024

Right!?

***

