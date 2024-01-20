The People Have Spoken and We Apologize to Elon But ... We Will...
POTUS Brag About '3 Years With This Dream Team' Turns Into a Nightmare for Them in the Replies

Doug P.  |  2:30 PM on January 20, 2024
meme

It's been exactly three years since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office, and the disconnect between the rhetoric that comes from this administration and what's actually happened since has been the most epic gaslighting effort in history. 

"Dream Team"? Maybe according to anybody who's been getting richer off the schemes, but otherwise a word other than "dream" is more appropriate: 

Everything's more expensive, the border has been overrun and terrorists overseas have been emboldened. The word "dream" shouldn't be anywhere near this mess.

It appears that terrorist groups in Iran are helping the White House celebrate three years of the Biden/Harris "Dream Team":

Does the "Dream Team" know where the Secretary of Defense is yet?

*** 

