POTUS Brag About '3 Years With This Dream Team' Turns Into a Nightmare for Them in the Replies

It's been exactly three years since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office, and the disconnect between the rhetoric that comes from this administration and what's actually happened since has been the most epic gaslighting effort in history.

Three years with this dream team. pic.twitter.com/GxOiMZpDev — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2024

"Dream Team"? Maybe according to anybody who's been getting richer off the schemes, but otherwise a word other than "dream" is more appropriate:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 more like nightmare team. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) January 20, 2024

It’s not a dream it’s a nightmare. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 20, 2024

GOT US THREE YEARS OF THIS!



This ain’t my dream!

This is a freaking nightmare! pic.twitter.com/1efyFXTOgM — TXIND1836🦅 (@txind1836) January 20, 2024

Everything's more expensive, the border has been overrun and terrorists overseas have been emboldened. The word "dream" shouldn't be anywhere near this mess.

Three years with the demo* team:https://t.co/GeAarUwJdm — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) January 20, 2024

The worst team in the history of politics!! https://t.co/OK3eQ047KF — cris miller (@crismiller12) January 20, 2024

More like nightmare team https://t.co/eCiXjrvFwG pic.twitter.com/Y7TqnQAXlN — Glen S 🇺🇸, Independent Conservative (@GlenSPhoto) January 20, 2024

It appears that terrorist groups in Iran are helping the White House celebrate three years of the Biden/Harris "Dream Team":

BREAKING: Over 15 U.S. Patriot surface-to-air missiles fired from al-Asad air base in Iraq to intercept incoming Iranian missiles - source — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 20, 2024

Does the "Dream Team" know where the Secretary of Defense is yet?

