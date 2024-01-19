Ex Obama AG Eric Holder Might Have Broken a Projection Record With This Warning About Trump

Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and...
Doug P.  |  2:25 PM on January 19, 2024
meme

Former Obama Attorney General and all-around "wingman" Eric Holder was on MSNBC with Joy Reid yesterday, so you know the leftist BS was flying fast and furious (pun partially intended). 

When it came to the subject of Donald Trump, the amount of projection was off the charts.

Watch:

Is Holder for real? And of course Reid nodded along in agreement.

As usual, if you want to know what the Left is up to, just watch what they're accusing Trump of doing and there's your answer.

And this is all the Left has heading into the election because there's certainly nothing positive that Biden's done for them to point to (other than what they consider to be positive, such as letting millions of people enter the country illegally). 

Jonathan Turley also called BS on Holder: 

If Trump runs in a free and fair election and gets more votes than Biden, that'll be the end of "democracy," according to the Left. As usual, "democracy" to them is defined as "Democrats."

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

