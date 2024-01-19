Ex Obama AG Eric Holder Might Have Broken a Projection Record With This Warning About Trump

Former Obama Attorney General and all-around "wingman" Eric Holder was on MSNBC with Joy Reid yesterday, so you know the leftist BS was flying fast and furious (pun partially intended).

When it came to the subject of Donald Trump, the amount of projection was off the charts.

Watch:

Eric Holder: "You think of the America that they are trying to create. You have a president who is beyond the reach of the law. You have a Justice Department that goes after political opponents. American democracy could end with the election of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/qzAPiodXsk — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 19, 2024

Is Holder for real? And of course Reid nodded along in agreement.

"You have a president who is beyond the reach of the law. You have a Justice Department that goes after political opponents."

Do they even hear themselves? https://t.co/E51qI2h479 — sarainitaly ❄☃️❄ (@sarainitaly) January 19, 2024

They always fear what they themselves are doing. — ONeil Kennedy | FivestarMan (@GNeilKennedy) January 19, 2024

As usual, if you want to know what the Left is up to, just watch what they're accusing Trump of doing and there's your answer.

Holder is the last guy that should be talking about someone being above the reach of the law https://t.co/Z9pji8jrG3 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 19, 2024

And this is all the Left has heading into the election because there's certainly nothing positive that Biden's done for them to point to (other than what they consider to be positive, such as letting millions of people enter the country illegally).

Jonathan Turley also called BS on Holder:

Eric Holder is the latest leader to proclaim the impending end of democracy: "American democracy could end with the election of Donald Trump.” Turning this election into one big jump scare will not make these claims any more true. https://t.co/pVb9tlXDCg — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 19, 2024

If Trump runs in a free and fair election and gets more votes than Biden, that'll be the end of "democracy," according to the Left. As usual, "democracy" to them is defined as "Democrats."

***

