Biden Blames the Media for the Fact That Most Americans Think 'Bidenomics' Sucks

President Biden's approval rating is in general dismal, and even worse when looking specifically at economic issues:

Biden’s campaign has ramped up efforts to reverse his low ratings by highlighting his economic record. The president’s team has pointed to strong economic indicators, including cooling inflation, solid gross domestic product growth and a strong job market, as signs that Biden’s policies are working. But those arguments have not gained traction with voters. Just 12% of those polled said their financial status is improving, while 44% reported they are struggling to remain where they are financially, according to the Monmouth poll. However, 58% of Americans are optimistic their financial situation will improve, a majority of whom are Democrats.

Biden and the White House should be thanking the media for their pro-Dem bias or else whose numbers would be far worse, but instead, they're throwing the media under the bus for not being able to put enough frosting on this particular cow pie.

The gaslighting continues to be off the charts, and Biden (who does not sound well at all) this weekend said the media's doing a lousy job of convincing people they have more money than they really do:

BIDEN: "You've got the best economy of any economy in the world right now. And that literally is true, but people turn on the television and what do you hear? Everything's negative! Even the good stuff ends up negative! And a lot of it is negative!" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jgiOJr6mKZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2024

Can somebody please tell Biden that people don't have to "turn on the TV" to know they don't have as much money as they used to and that groceries cost a lot more?

We don't get million dollar bribes from our country's enemies and foreign oligarchs, we have to earn a living. The economy sucks. — Ryan Graves 🇺🇲🍺🥓 (@Toroguru283895) January 13, 2024

I mean seriously, what word comes after “Gaslighting” because that is where we are at...... https://t.co/4cukHa5SZA — H. Huntsman (@HHuntsmanWrites) January 13, 2024

And Biden's facilitator who was "interviewing" him just nodded along the whole time.

