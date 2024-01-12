Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to Laugh

If President Biden gets another term in office, he would be 86 years old at the end of the second four-year term (if the country would be able to make it that long).

Biden has already demonstrated that things are getting worse by the day, but sometimes humor makes a point better than anything else. Former president and Biden's possible 2024 Republican opponent, Donald Trump, has posted this doozy of a video on his Truth Social account:

Trump just posted this on Truth Social.



😄 pic.twitter.com/psLldkfiGr — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) January 12, 2024

That is brutally hilarious!

🤣”Where residents feel like presidents”🤣🤣🤣 — Shelly (@ShellyRBK) January 12, 2024

It seems so real it might not be a parody.

Community Note: This is NOT a parody video. https://t.co/4jlQBLnKYc — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 12, 2024

LOL!

I can’t stop laughing at this.

“Where residents feel like presidents” https://t.co/CbMK8tSEmz — Timo (@TimoDrisdo) January 12, 2024

So good because it’s so true. — Dale (@DBCopa) January 12, 2024

Now our sides hurt.

***

