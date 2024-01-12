State Dept's Excuse for Avoiding Transparency on 'Climate Czar' Expenses Speaks Maddening...
SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIR...
Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This...
The Army Has a Recruitment Problem — Especially Among White Men
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be...
Biden Had a VERY Different Opinion About Going Around Congress for Airstrikes Back...
Trolling? Bats**t? Engagement Farming? YOU Decide: Laura Loomer's Claim About Iowa Weather...
Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to...
Bob Menendez Is Back in the News, but Probably Not for the Reason...
Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary
Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men...
NBC News: Elon Musk Draws 'Swift Rebuke' After Criticizing DEI in Airlines
Matt Walsh Makes Waves With Clip Stating That Buying Valentines Day Gifts Early...
WEF Experts Say ‘Disinformation’ Is Number One Societal Risk

Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to Laugh

Doug P.  |  12:12 PM on January 12, 2024
AngieArtist

If President Biden gets another term in office, he would be 86 years old at the end of the second four-year term (if the country would be able to make it that long).

Advertisement

Biden has already demonstrated that things are getting worse by the day, but sometimes humor makes a point better than anything else. Former president and Biden's possible 2024 Republican opponent, Donald Trump, has posted this doozy of a video on his Truth Social account: 

That is brutally hilarious!

It seems so real it might not be a parody.

LOL!

Now our sides hurt.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be President Again (Video)
Sam J.
Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This Is NOT Going Over Well, at ALL
Sam J.
Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men Who Assaulted Toddlers in Bathrooms
Grateful Calvin
Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary
Amy Curtis
Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to DEFEND Terrorists
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement