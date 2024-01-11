Biden WH's Response to Iran About Hijacked Oil Tanker Is Pretty Much What You'd Expect

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Federal Tax Charges
Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on January 11, 2024
Screenshot from video

Because the adults are back in charge in the Biden administration, the situation in the Middle East keeps deteriorating due to all the diplomatic brilliance in the White House and State Department.

Here's the latest development brought about when America's enemies sense weakness in the White House:

So much for Team Biden's "just don't" doctrine:

Iran on Thursday captured an oil tanker previously involved in a Washington-Tehran dispute over carrying U.S.-sanctioned crude, Iranian state media said. 

The Iranian navy seized the vessel St. Nikolas in the Gulf of Oman, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said in a Google-translated report, after it surrendered Iranian crude to U.S. authorities following allegations of sanctions violations. Iran says this forfeiture was actually theft. 

Earlier Thursday, the U.K. Marine Trade Operations said an unnamed tanker was boarded by armed individuals near the Gulf of Oman and appeared to change course toward Iranian waters.

Yep, it's going great.

Is the Biden White House even aware of where the current one is at the moment?

In any case, the White House has responded with the expected tepidly worded letter: 

Yep, that ought to do it! Here's how the Iranian regime is thinking about that statement: 

Too bad that might not even be a joke.

Hard to believe, isn't it?

