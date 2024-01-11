Biden WH's Response to Iran About Hijacked Oil Tanker Is Pretty Much What You'd Expect

Because the adults are back in charge in the Biden administration, the situation in the Middle East keeps deteriorating due to all the diplomatic brilliance in the White House and State Department.

Advertisement

Here's the latest development brought about when America's enemies sense weakness in the White House:

BREAKING:



Iran confirms it is behind the hijacking of the oil tanker MV St Nikolas near Oman today



The US-controlled & Greek-operated tanker was carrying 145,000 tonnes of oil from Iraq to Turkey



This crisis from the Bab al-Mandeb Strait has been expanded to the Hormuz Strait pic.twitter.com/N5wyhQYbgG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 11, 2024

So much for Team Biden's "just don't" doctrine:

Iran on Thursday captured an oil tanker previously involved in a Washington-Tehran dispute over carrying U.S.-sanctioned crude, Iranian state media said. The Iranian navy seized the vessel St. Nikolas in the Gulf of Oman, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said in a Google-translated report, after it surrendered Iranian crude to U.S. authorities following allegations of sanctions violations. Iran says this forfeiture was actually theft. Earlier Thursday, the U.K. Marine Trade Operations said an unnamed tanker was boarded by armed individuals near the Gulf of Oman and appeared to change course toward Iranian waters.

Yep, it's going great.

Remember all those people that promised Joe Biden would bring respect back to the US on the world stage? https://t.co/FDTYeBe7hw — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) January 11, 2024

Do we have a new @SecDef yet?! https://t.co/TY80PtHxLw — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) January 11, 2024

Is the Biden White House even aware of where the current one is at the moment?

In any case, the White House has responded with the expected tepidly worded letter:

U.S. Calls For Iran To ‘Immediately Release’ Seized Tanker And Crewhttps://t.co/yLH4RKXwzB pic.twitter.com/Qcg0eYmr4K — Forbes (@Forbes) January 11, 2024

Iran should immediately release oil tanker in Gulf of Oman waters - US State Department pic.twitter.com/qvK0HMlsMb — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 11, 2024

Yep, that ought to do it! Here's how the Iranian regime is thinking about that statement:

"Release them immediately or we will pay you $6 Billion." - The Biden Administration, probably. — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) January 11, 2024

Too bad that might not even be a joke.

You mean @POTUS saying “Don’t” wasn’t enough? https://t.co/ETPm5oT9af — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) January 11, 2024

Hard to believe, isn't it?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!