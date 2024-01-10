Weaponized Government: Feds Trying to Ruin Life of Whistleblower Who Exposed TX Children's...
Chuck Todd Ponders How Liz Cheney Could Channel Her Influence and 'Credibility With the Right'

Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on January 10, 2024
Twitchy

Before we get to NBC News's Chuck Todd's assessment of the upcoming trajectory of former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, a reminder is required: One of the two Republican members of the House's January 6 Committee (neither of which is still in Congress) lost her primary in Wyoming by almost 40 points. That's a state Donald Trump got 70 percent of the vote in 2020. 

And with that, Chuck Todd is wondering how Cheney might channel that kind of popularity and credibility with the Right in this election year: 

Wow, the political weather is very different inside the Beltway bubble.

The only "influence" Liz Cheney has is making producers for MSNBC and CNN shows want to have her on as much as possible. 

Here's the most likely prediction on what Liz Cheney's immediate future holds:

Bingo. It is quite funny, however, watching the Left treat the daughter of the man they once considered Darth Vader-esque war criminal as a hero. 

*** 

