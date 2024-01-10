Chuck Todd Ponders How Liz Cheney Could Channel Her Influence and 'Credibility With the Right'

Before we get to NBC News's Chuck Todd's assessment of the upcoming trajectory of former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, a reminder is required: One of the two Republican members of the House's January 6 Committee (neither of which is still in Congress) lost her primary in Wyoming by almost 40 points. That's a state Donald Trump got 70 percent of the vote in 2020.

And with that, Chuck Todd is wondering how Cheney might channel that kind of popularity and credibility with the Right in this election year:

What role should/could Liz Cheney play in 2024? Candidate? New Party founder? No other anti-Trump conservative has more credibility with the right, how does she use her influence to both stop Trump and fix the GOP? https://t.co/pjk9exQ4mb — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 10, 2024

Wow, the political weather is very different inside the Beltway bubble.

“Credibility with the right”?!? She was censured by the GOP in Feb 22. She didn’t even win the Republican primary in 22. What alternate reality are you living in? — Frasier (@timfrasier) January 10, 2024

The media's wet dream. They are the only ones that care about Liz. Cheney. She lost by 40 points. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) January 10, 2024

The only "influence" Liz Cheney has is making producers for MSNBC and CNN shows want to have her on as much as possible.

You may want to look up the word “credibility” in a dictionary, Chuck https://t.co/4nGXI1DP1h — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 10, 2024

Unless the "right" includes the bulwark and lincoln project clowns fawning over her, probably none — The Carnivore CPA (@hedgeguy78) January 10, 2024

"credibility with the right"?

Only if you're talking about the right of the NBC newsroom. https://t.co/Rhb3l5FLpD — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 10, 2024

Here's the most likely prediction on what Liz Cheney's immediate future holds:

she's going to make a ton of money appearing on MSNBC and CNN telling liberals what they want to hear. https://t.co/f5CxhfNEJW — Nick (@Nickster0188) January 10, 2024

Bingo. It is quite funny, however, watching the Left treat the daughter of the man they once considered Darth Vader-esque war criminal as a hero.

