Biden's WH Has Ordered Cabinet Secretaries to Do WHAT? (All Is NOT Well)

With wars in the Middle East, terrorists staging attacks in Red Sea shipping lanes, people (likely with some terrorists in the mix) streaming illegally into the U.S. via the porous southern border, etc., the Defense Secretary disappeared for a week and apparently the president and White House knew nothing about it.

Now, you'd think that letting your boss know if you were going to be gone for an extended time would already be a thing with the White House, but apparently it wasn't with this administration.

The White House has now reportedly ordered Cabinet secretaries to let Biden (or whoever's actually in charge) know when they can't do their jobs:

White House orders cabinet secretaries to notify if unable to perform duties amid Lloyd Austin Scandal https://t.co/t8ghmwRgVL — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) January 9, 2024

White House orders Cabinet secretaries to notify when they can't perform duties after Austin illness https://t.co/RAeHYKZ8yB — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2024

The White House said it is reviewing Cabinet protocols for delegating authority after it was revealed that defense secretary Lloyd Austin suffered from prostate cancer and had kept even President Biden in the dark over his condition https://t.co/oxjuJns6oL pic.twitter.com/3l3rX5Lynp — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2024

Gee, what a novel idea:

Meanwhile, the Biden administration, reeling from learning of Austin’s surprise, is mounting a policy review. And the Pentagon has also begun its own review. Chief of staff Jeff Zients sent a memo to Cabinet secretaries directing them to send to the White House by Friday any existing procedures for delegating authority in the event of incapacitation or loss of communication. Biden and other top officials weren’t informed for days that Austin had been hospitalized and had turned over power to his deputy. A Pentagon spokesman blamed the lapse on a key staffer being out sick with the flu.

Also, Austin's deputy was on vacation in Puerto Rico when that was going on.

Yep, the country's in the best of hands! It's so great to have the adult back in charge.

When you work for Biden calling in sick is optional.



Probably because he wouldn't remember the call. — ⏳ Suspended in Time ⏳ (@SuspendedAnd1) January 9, 2024

Duh. That was the rule until the morons took over — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) January 9, 2024

We can't believe that Karine Jean-Pierre hasn't yet blamed this embarrassing mess on climate change and Trump, but give her time.

lol. Seems like a pretty basic requirement. 🤡🤡🤡 — Edgar (@ufotofu617) January 9, 2024

It seems that would be the basic requirement for ANY job, but it wasn't to work in Biden's Cabinet.

In other news Biden is forcing cabinet members to call in sick. Presumably they didn’t have to for three years. https://t.co/WhDiypcdQl — @amuse (@amuse) January 9, 2024

When I worked retail and food service, we called this “no call/no show” and it resulted in termination if repeated. Can’t believe the DoD/Biden Admin didn’t have a similar policy. https://t.co/8Qd4G6bubz — Tom Erickson (@TJErickson) January 9, 2024

The fact that not one person has resigned from this administration in protest of the sheer incompetence is, well, unfortunately not very surprising.

