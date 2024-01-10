Michelle Obama Reveals What Keeps Her Up at Night
Biden's WH Has Ordered Cabinet Secretaries to Do WHAT? (All Is NOT Well)

Doug P.  |  9:46 AM on January 10, 2024
Screenshot

With wars in the Middle East, terrorists staging attacks in Red Sea shipping lanes, people (likely with some terrorists in the mix) streaming illegally into the U.S. via the porous southern border, etc., the Defense Secretary disappeared for a week and apparently the president and White House knew nothing about it.

Now, you'd think that letting your boss know if you were going to be gone for an extended time would already be a thing with the White House, but apparently it wasn't with this administration.

The White House has now reportedly ordered Cabinet secretaries to let Biden (or whoever's actually in charge) know when they can't do their jobs: 

Gee, what a novel idea:

Meanwhile, the Biden administration, reeling from learning of Austin’s surprise, is mounting a policy review. And the Pentagon has also begun its own review. 

Chief of staff Jeff Zients sent a memo to Cabinet secretaries directing them to send to the White House by Friday any existing procedures for delegating authority in the event of incapacitation or loss of communication. 

Biden and other top officials weren’t informed for days that Austin had been hospitalized and had turned over power to his deputy. A Pentagon spokesman blamed the lapse on a key staffer being out sick with the flu.

Also, Austin's deputy was on vacation in Puerto Rico when that was going on.

Yep, the country's in the best of hands! It's so great to have the adult back in charge. 

We can't believe that Karine Jean-Pierre hasn't yet blamed this embarrassing mess on climate change and Trump, but give her time.

It seems that would be the basic requirement for ANY job, but it wasn't to work in Biden's Cabinet.

The fact that not one person has resigned from this administration in protest of the sheer incompetence is, well, unfortunately not very surprising.

*** 

