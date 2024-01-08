Hillary Clinton Might Turn the Replies Back Off After This Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Roasting

On Saturday, many Democrats and their lefty allies in the media paid tribute to what's become their new national holiday: The anniversary of January 6th.

The anniversary of 9/11 doesn't receive as much attention from the Dems, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who supported a bail fund for rioters in 2020, condemned what happened at the Capitol three years ago:

Three years ago today, a mob invaded the United States Capitol.



They used brutal force and fear to try to overturn the results of a free and fair election and to overrule the votes of millions of Americans.



On January 6, we were reminded that we still have work to do to protect… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 6, 2024

Hillary Clinton shared Harris' post and had this to say:

Don't let Trump and his cronies make you disbelieve your own eyes and ears. pic.twitter.com/PCI66x0bck — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 8, 2024

Guess who forgot to turn off the replies this time.

🤣 The comments are lit 🔥 Get in there before they shut them down. 😅👍 https://t.co/keMvBZVKHo — Nathaniel D. 🇳🇴 (@NathanielDee5) January 8, 2024

Get in on the fun while it lasts!

Yeah, we should believe Kamala Harris about everything. She would never lie... pic.twitter.com/EZMfzzXNnR — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 8, 2024

D'OH! Has Harris deleted that take yet?

Don’t let Hillary and her cronies make you disbelieve your own eyes and ears. pic.twitter.com/fk8olu1W8e — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) January 8, 2024

Some riots are more necessary than others, or something.

@HillaryClinton has already been caught lying about the Russian/Trump hoax that she created, then also lied about the Epstein involvement. That’s the Truth and she tells you not to believe your own eyes? Wonder why? https://t.co/sxLvoskdow — Travis Riley (@TravisR16627684) January 8, 2024

The Democrat who does nothing but lie and gaslight wants people to believe their own eyes and ears? OK, fine!

My eyes and ears tell me that you and your hubby were involved with Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/ay3Dwcr3kj — Feisty☀️Floridian (@The_Real_Feisty) January 8, 2024

Remember when your husband flew to Epsteins Island over 20 times? — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) January 8, 2024

Where is Bill going to vacation to now that his favorite vacation island has been shutdown? — The Pro-Human Grok (@proHumanGrok) January 8, 2024

Thanks for leaving the replies on, Ms. Clinton.

Yes. Your anarchists listened to you call for violence. pic.twitter.com/YzEPISIkQi — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 8, 2024

Don’t let the Twitter files and censorship make you disbelieve the propaganda we shoved in your faces https://t.co/k5rGGrRVFp — VernAcular (@realVernAcular) January 8, 2024

The presidential candidate in 2016 whose campaign interfered in the election by putting out "Russia collusion" lies (for which they received an FEC fine) getting the vapors over keeping elections free and fair can take ALL the seats.

