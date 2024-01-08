Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and...
Bro, Take the L! Anti-Racism 'Teacher' Demands Peeps Name Cities BLM Burned Down...
She Was NOT Amused ... BUT You Will Be! WATCH Taylor Swift's Face...
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Attempts to Remove Trump...
Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial'...
National Park Service Plans to Remove William Penn Statue from the Site of...
LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as...
Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated
Who Is in Charge Here? White House Not Notified of Defense Sec. Austin's...
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Intervi...
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on...
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just...

Hillary Clinton Might Turn the Replies Back Off After This Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Roasting

Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on January 08, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

On Saturday, many Democrats and their lefty allies in the media paid tribute to what's become their new national holiday: The anniversary of January 6th. 

The anniversary of 9/11 doesn't receive as much attention from the Dems, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who supported a bail fund for rioters in 2020, condemned what happened at the Capitol three years ago:

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton shared Harris' post and had this to say:

Guess who forgot to turn off the replies this time.

Get in on the fun while it lasts!

D'OH! Has Harris deleted that take yet?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Some riots are more necessary than others, or something.

The Democrat who does nothing but lie and gaslight wants people to believe their own eyes and ears? OK, fine!

Thanks for leaving the replies on, Ms. Clinton.

Advertisement

The presidential candidate in 2016 whose campaign interfered in the election by putting out "Russia collusion" lies (for which they received an FEC fine) getting the vapors over keeping elections free and fair can take ALL the seats. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire is DELICIOUS
Sam J.
Bro, Take the L! Anti-Racism 'Teacher' Demands Peeps Name Cities BLM Burned Down and Proof of Looting
Sam J.
She Was NOT Amused ... BUT You Will Be! WATCH Taylor Swift's Face As Golden Globes Host 'Jokes' About NFL
Sam J.
Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL It Does NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial' Tweet
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement