Joy Behar Citing Her Many Covid Boosters to Call Misinformation on Fauci Critics Is an EPIC Self-Own

This is just a guess, be between all the panelists on "The View" we're probably looking at people who have collectively had over a dozen Covid shots these last couple of years.

Think about what the Covid vaccine "science" was back in early 2021, and now watch what Joy Behar said today about having contracted the virus last month (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

ABC's @JoyVBehar: "I have been boosted & boosted & boosted, so I got Covid. It does not prevent you from getting Covid, but you don’t die from it. And yet you have people like this @RobertKennedyJr who is going out there & attacking Fauci & saying it’s a bad thing to get boosted… pic.twitter.com/248i1C57u5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 4, 2024

***

Does Behar realize what she's saying?

Joy Behar FINALLY admits the Covid Vaccines are useless:



"I have been boosted and boosted and boosted, and I got Covid. It does not prevent you from getting Covid.”pic.twitter.com/VnHbmG0ENj — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 4, 2024

We mock "The View" and some of their panelists on occasion, but every now and then one of them can make a good point -- albeit totally unintentional.

Did "The View" and Joy Behar label this episode "satire" after Joy claimed that vaccinated people don't die from covid?



Or does this show get a pass when pushing false, debunked, and satirical information!? https://t.co/2qWzXIlobe — UpperLeftRides (@RidesLeft) January 4, 2024

A possible side-effect from so many boosters has been detected:

Apparently multiple boostings does destroy brain cells tho — Sharon Lavery (@lavery27) January 4, 2024

Somebody tell Behar the "misinformation" call is coming from inside the Dems' own house:

In July of 2021, President Biden said this during a CNN town hall:

Well, I’m saying — look — (laughs) — it’s a little bit like when I got elected. You know, the — this pandemic was out of control. You know, we’ve lost more people in the United States — over 630-some-thousand people than in every major war we’ve ever fought, in the United States of America. And that’s come to a screeching halt for those who’ve been vaccinated. It really has. Not a joke. This is overwhelming evidence to sustain that. [...] One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.

Behar and the rest of the doofuses on "The View" accusing the Right of spreading disinformation are displaying weapons-grade projection.

And don't tell Joy, but even her beloved Dr. Fauci delivered her some misinformation:

If most people are vaccinated in the second quarter of 2021, the public could return to work and school later this year, Fauci said. "So, when we get into the fall season, the children can feel safe going back to school, teachers can feel safe they are not going to get infected, we get back to the economy being robust, restaurants can open to full capacity — that's what I would like to see," he said.

Add it all up, and Behar's advice for avoiding misinformation is hilarious:

“Only listen to what we say” lololol hard pass — Trailer Swift (@trailerpswift) January 4, 2024

LOL! Yeah, no.

***

