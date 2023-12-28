Ex FBI Agent Peter Strzok's Warning About Trump and Insurrection Melts Projection Detectors

Donald Trump hasn't been convicted of -- or even charged with -- insurrection, but that's not stopping many from trying to use that subject to keep him off the ballot in certain states.

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok isn't disgraced enough for MSNBC to keep having him on to say the things their viewers want to hear, and this was today's offering:

Former fed @petestrzok: “Whatever we see coming out of the Supreme Court, there is going — they can’t unwrite the 14th Amendment. There’s going to have to be some provision that if somebody engages in insurrection, that that does potentially disqualify them from the presidency” pic.twitter.com/lgMT1IzORW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 28, 2023

Considering the source, all that is richer than cheesecake.

MSNBC hosting an FBI agent that could arguably be accused of treason against a sitting president is an "interesting" way to get credibility on political matters. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 28, 2023

It takes some serious chutzpah for Strzok to accuse somebody else of being a threat to the Constitution and rule of law:

New texts released Thursday by the Justice Department’s inspector general show that the F.B.I. agent overseeing the investigation into President Trump’s campaign pledged to stop Mr. Trump from becoming president.



“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right?” asked a top F.B.I. lawyer, Lisa Page, in one text. “Right?!”



Peter Strzok, the agent overseeing the F.B.I.’s investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia, answered, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Projection detected!

If any one knows insurrection, It's @petestrzok — Steve Bridges (@capitalistcorn) December 28, 2023

Bingo! And it speaks sad volumes coming from somebody who was once in the FBI.

Doing to the SCOTUS and Constitution what they did to DOJ, FBI and Congress -- that is, making up rules to justify their bad behavior. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 28, 2023

"We have to kill 'democracy' in order to save it" is all the rage from the Left and select others.

Its crazy that they keep giving this guy air time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gfZa2wQKE8 — HelioWave (@heliodown) December 28, 2023

Election interference is just fine as long as the approved side is doing the interfering.

No one’s been charged with insurrection. — Dr. Ranch Wood (@UVIL1991) December 28, 2023

In the Left's world, you don't have to be convicted of something for them to be able to punish you for it. Then they call Trump the authoritarian threat to the Constitution and the rule of law. Unreal.

***

