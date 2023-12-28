Ex FBI Agent Peter Strzok's Warning About Trump and Insurrection Melts Projection Detectors

John Stossel Shows What Really Happens When Lefty Politicians Raise Taxes to 'Help'...
Doug P.  |  12:39 PM on December 28, 2023

Donald Trump hasn't been convicted of -- or even charged with -- insurrection, but that's not stopping many from trying to use that subject to keep him off the ballot in certain states. 

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok isn't disgraced enough for MSNBC to keep having him on to say the things their viewers want to hear, and this was today's offering: 

Considering the source, all that is richer than cheesecake.

It takes some serious chutzpah for Strzok to accuse somebody else of being a threat to the Constitution and rule of law: 

New texts released Thursday by the Justice Department’s inspector general show that the F.B.I. agent overseeing the investigation into President Trump’s campaign pledged to stop Mr. Trump from becoming president.

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right?” asked a top F.B.I. lawyer, Lisa Page, in one text. “Right?!”

Peter Strzok, the agent overseeing the F.B.I.’s investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia, answered, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Projection detected!

Bingo! And it speaks sad volumes coming from somebody who was once in the FBI.

"We have to kill 'democracy' in order to save it" is all the rage from the Left and select others.

Election interference is just fine as long as the approved side is doing the interfering.

In the Left's world, you don't have to be convicted of something for them to be able to punish you for it. Then they call Trump the authoritarian threat to the Constitution and the rule of law. Unreal.

*** 

