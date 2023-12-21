James Woods Spots 'One of Life's Purest Ironies' in What Rich Dems Are Crying About

For Rod, My Father-In-Law and Conservative Hero
Doug P.  |  10:42 AM on December 21, 2023
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

In addition to being a great actor, James Woods is one of the best irony spotters in the country.

Woods shared what he called "one of life's purest ironies" in video form with this offering: 

The celebrity Left is now complaining about high taxes? Say it ain't so!

Here's that full post:

Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson sobs for not getting paid enough & complains that the government takes too much money.  

Stop voting Democrat.  

"I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do & getting paid a fraction of the cost." 

"Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% off what you gross, not after what Uncle Same took. Now do the math." 

Henson previously whined about not making $500,000 in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." 

"I asked for half a million. That’s it. And they gave me $100,000. Does that make sense? I’m number three on the call sheet. Does that make sense to you? All I was asking was $500,000," she said in 2019.

Yep, irony can be so ironic sometimes!

Ditto for Dems who complain about crime in big cities who keep voting for Democrats.

Perhaps Henson could voice her displeasure with high taxation directly to President Biden because she serves on one of his advisory boards:

Taraji P. Henson is having a full-circle moment with her alma mater Howard University. 

On Thursday, the Empire alum, 51, shared that she was named to President Joe Biden's HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Board of Advisors. 

Henson –– who studied musical theater at HBCU Howard University before graduating in 1995 –– revealed the news with a throwback snap of her wearing an alumni hat at a football game. 

"I am excited to announce that President Biden has appointed me to serve on his HBCU Board of Advisors," she captioned the photo.

*** 

