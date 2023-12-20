Julio Rosas' Border Aftermath Pic Should Be in Republican Ads (the Biden Years...
Joy Behar's Take on CO Court Removing Trump From the Ballot is Heavy on 'Quiet Part Out Loud'

Doug P.  |  2:10 PM on December 20, 2023
Meme screenshot

Joy Behar of "The View" ended up saying the quiet part out loud in a response to this Joe Walsh tweet:

Here's Behar's reply, and keep in mind this is from somebody on the side that thinks they're "saving democracy": 

Well, there it is!

And Trump's never even been charged with "insurrection." That's not stopping the Left from trying to use the courts to interfere in the election.

Yeah, that's pretty much what Behar said.

The Left's idea of "saving democracy" equates to creating conditions where only Democrats can win elections, at which point elections would be meaningless. Talk about a perverted definition of "democracy"!

Ironically Behar thinks that Trump is the wannabe authoritarian. Self-awareness isn't her strong point.

