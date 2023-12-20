Joy Behar's Take on CO Court Removing Trump From the Ballot is Heavy on 'Quiet Part Out Loud'

Joy Behar of "The View" ended up saying the quiet part out loud in a response to this Joe Walsh tweet:

A take no one will like:



1. I think Trump committed insurrection, but he hasn’t been convicted of insurrection yet. So this doesn’t seem right.



2. Because this “insurrectionist ban” is vague, untested, & may not even apply to the presidency, SCOTUS should & will unanimously… — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 20, 2023

Here's Behar's reply, and keep in mind this is from somebody on the side that thinks they're "saving democracy":

Joe, the ballot box can’t compete with the third party candidates who will take votes from Joe Biden. And let us not forget the electoral college. The law must defeat him. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) December 20, 2023

Well, there it is!

Do you hear yourself? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 20, 2023

Where is the conviction? You know this will be overturned, right? He hasn’t been convicted of any crime. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 20, 2023

And Trump's never even been charged with "insurrection." That's not stopping the Left from trying to use the courts to interfere in the election.

So....you're advocating for the legal system to abuse its powers in order to "save democracy" by weaponizing the Constitution in order to prevent a candidate from being fairly elected? pic.twitter.com/AipI0516ff — Tebow (@MinEffPodcast) December 20, 2023

Yeah, that's pretty much what Behar said.

“We must not allow voting and also the Constitution could get in the way”



You’re doing great, oh defender of democracy. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 20, 2023

The Left's idea of "saving democracy" equates to creating conditions where only Democrats can win elections, at which point elections would be meaningless. Talk about a perverted definition of "democracy"!

The only person who should be on the ballot is Joe Biden!



Did I do democracy correctly? — Nik Wagenfeiler (@waggenator) December 20, 2023

“Save democracy by using the courts to eliminate a candidate!” — is an odd take. — Cameron Smith (@smith__cameron) December 20, 2023

Ironically Behar thinks that Trump is the wannabe authoritarian. Self-awareness isn't her strong point.

***

