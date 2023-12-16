Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time)

There's a perfect adage that's been increasingly relevant as the years go on, and that's "no matter how much you hate the media, it's not enough."

When it comes to reasons to be disgusted with the national media, CNN is usually at or near the top of the list of outlets churning out examples that validate that adage.

@AGHamilton29 spotted yet another example of media malpractice from a "reporter" whose name might ring a bell. This was from a CNN report about Israel and "dumb bombs"

A perfect example of how ignorant reporters create false narratives that get exploited in this media environment.



Yesterday there was a lot of outrage over a CNN report from @NatashaBertrand which claimed almost a majority of the bombs Israel was using in Gaza were “dumb bombs” pic.twitter.com/lznbPPZWuC — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 16, 2023

The intent of this story is obviously to make it sound like Israel is indiscriminately bombing Gaza, and the report ends up contradicting itself just a bit.

Here's the part of the CNN story that said, "Actually go ahead and disregard most of the stuff you just read above":

The implication of most of the article, which was widely cited to support the idea that Israel was doing something irresponsible, was that Israel’s choice of unguided munitions was similar 2 indiscriminate targeting.



Although they did add 1 paragraph that undermined the premise pic.twitter.com/Iv42Ia5iXQ — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 16, 2023

The CNN story started by sounding the alarm about imprecise Israeli "dumb bombs" and then this is way down in the story:

A US official told CNN that the US believes that the Israeli military is using the dumb bombs in conjunction with a tactic called “dive bombing,” or dropping a bomb while diving steeply in a fighter jet, which the official said makes the bombs more precise because it gets it closer to its target. The official said the US believes that an unguided munition dropped via dive-bombing is similarly precise to a guided munition.

Ah, "journalism"!

But what Bertrand failed to do was add any context as to whether that rate of “dumb bombs” was appropriate or consistent with other military actions.



When ABC News looked at that, they found it was a “historically high level of precision weapons” being used. pic.twitter.com/17z5uNPaRB — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 16, 2023

So by leaving out the context that Israel is using a higher rate of precision-guided munitions that any other country and simply citing the rate, Bertrand gave readers the exact opposite impression of reality as ti the level of precision Israel was using. — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 16, 2023

CNN's Bertrand got things so very wrong (either intentionally or she was duped) ahead of the 2020 election that of course she's still gainfully employed as a "journalist."

Wait, Fusion Natasha got things wrong? https://t.co/nlm6XY2ydB — JWF (@JammieWF) December 16, 2023

Shocker!

