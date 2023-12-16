Sometimes There Are Happy Endings: Igor the Ohio K-9 Cop Gets to Retire...
Internet Archive Appeals Publisher Lawsuit: Digital Rights Case You Probably Haven't Heard...
Biden Removed Them From the Foreign Terrorist Org List (and Here's the Latest...
'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretende...
Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing...
You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New...
Can We Have Mayim Bialik Back As Jeopardy Host for 1000 Please Alex
UPDATE: Autopsy Report for Matthew Perry Released
The Word You're Looking for Is 'WOMEN': NBC News Embarrasses Itself With ‘Cisgender...
Rebekah Jones' Son Pleads No Contest
'Everything Can Be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental...
The Biden Administration Has Failed Us on the Border Says... Dem Arizona Governor...
Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People...
'Who Buys This??' Planned Parenthood Has an Odd Item for Sale in Their...

Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time)

Doug P.  |  1:21 PM on December 16, 2023
Twitchy

There's a perfect adage that's been increasingly relevant as the years go on, and that's "no matter how much you hate the media, it's not enough." 

When it comes to reasons to be disgusted with the national media, CNN is usually at or near the top of the list of outlets churning out examples that validate that adage.

Advertisement

@AGHamilton29 spotted yet another example of media malpractice from a "reporter" whose name might ring a bell. This was from a CNN report about Israel and "dumb bombs"

The intent of this story is obviously to make it sound like Israel is indiscriminately bombing Gaza, and the report ends up contradicting itself just a bit.

Here's the part of the CNN story that said, "Actually go ahead and disregard most of the stuff you just read above":

Recommended

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim
Sam J.
Advertisement

The CNN story started by sounding the alarm about imprecise Israeli "dumb bombs" and then this is way down in the story

A US official told CNN that the US believes that the Israeli military is using the dumb bombs in conjunction with a tactic called “dive bombing,” or dropping a bomb while diving steeply in a fighter jet, which the official said makes the bombs more precise because it gets it closer to its target. The official said the US believes that an unguided munition dropped via dive-bombing is similarly precise to a guided munition.

Ah, "journalism"!

Advertisement

CNN's Bertrand got things so very wrong (either intentionally or she was duped) ahead of the 2020 election that of course she's still gainfully employed as a "journalist."

Shocker!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim
Sam J.
Sometimes There Are Happy Endings: Igor the Ohio K-9 Cop Gets to Retire and Stay With His Dad
Grateful Calvin
You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New York City Shelters
Grateful Calvin
Internet Archive Appeals Publisher Lawsuit: Digital Rights Case You Probably Haven't Heard About
Amy Curtis
'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretended to Be'
Doug P.
Can We Have Mayim Bialik Back As Jeopardy Host for 1000 Please Alex
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim Sam J.
Advertisement