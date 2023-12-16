Randi Weingarten Says Vouchers Are About Undermining Democracy and Civil Discourse
Kimberley Strassel Outlines How Dems' 2024 Strategy of Election Interference is Backfiring

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on December 16, 2023
Meme screenshot

The 2024 election year is almost upon us, and the Republican Party has yet to choose its nominee, but for now, polls show former President Trump leading the pack by a wide margin.

The Wall Street Journal's Kimberley Strassel has outlined the Democrats' strategy, and you won't be surprised to know that it sounds a lot like the "election interference" they like to accuse Trump of: 

In a fit of projection, the 2024 Dem election strategy has been election interference via a weaponized justice system all while warning that Trump is an authoritarian "threat to democracy"? That sounds fairly on-brand for the Dems. 

It's pretty hard to argue that the Dem approach (with help from the Biden DOJ) to 2024 is NOT to interfere in the election:

But Trump's the "threat to democracy and rule of law," or something.

It appears to be, but there's a long time to go until next year's election.

Randi Weingarten Says Vouchers Are About Undermining Democracy and Civil Discourse
Brett T.
Combine that with Biden's approval which continues to circle lower in the drain with each passing day and the Democrats have a real problem:

President Biden’s job approval rating has plunged to a measly 33%, according to a Pew Research Center poll released Thursday 

The dismal rating is the lowest that Pew Research has measured since Biden, 81, took office and represents a 2 point drop since the organization’s last approval survey in June.

"Dismal" sums up the Biden administration and what it's done to the country. 

*** 

