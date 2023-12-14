Karine Jean-Pierre Breaks Out the Classics to Explain Why Things Cost More Under Biden

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was back at the podium today dodging questions and gaslighting about the economy while continuing to claim prices are coming down when that's not the case:

The U.S. government said that prices for consumers inched higher in November, but that the pace of inflation continued to slow from last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index Tuesday morning. It said that overall prices for urban consumers rose 0.1% in November compared with October.

We'll start with what Jean-Pierre was reduced to talking about after being asked about price increases due to continued inflation:

QUESTION: What do you say to Americans who look at how much prices have increased since Biden took office?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "That's why we talk about junk fees!" pic.twitter.com/X3WYne51qe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 14, 2023

Inflation IS a "junk fee" just as this is a junk administration that helped make it worse with ironically-titled legislation like the "Inflation Reduction Act."

This brings us to KJP's excuse for high prices and why they shouldn't be bothering anybody too much. There was "nothing but the classics" in this answer where Putin and the pandemic were blamed. This sounds so familiar:

KJP: High prices aren’t worth worrying about because we’re still getting over the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Mn4znuw9uL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2023

On a related note, people are wondering if KJP's outfit was sponsored today:

YES! THAT is what she reminds me of today. https://t.co/GhXFE5NSds — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) December 14, 2023

From "Nothing Runs Like a Deere" to "Nobody Lies Like Jean-Pierre."

