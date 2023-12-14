Karine Jean-Pierre Breaks Out the Classics to Explain Why Things Cost More Under Biden

Wildly Unconstitutional: Biden Admin Seeks to Circumvent 2nd Amendment With State-Level Gu...
Doug P.  |  3:51 PM on December 14, 2023
Screenshotted meme

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was back at the podium today dodging questions and gaslighting about the economy while continuing to claim prices are coming down when that's not the case:

The U.S. government said that prices for consumers inched higher in November, but that the pace of inflation continued to slow from last year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index Tuesday morning. It said that overall prices for urban consumers rose 0.1% in November compared with October.

We'll start with what Jean-Pierre was reduced to talking about after being asked about price increases due to continued inflation: 

Inflation IS a "junk fee" just as this is a junk administration that helped make it worse with ironically-titled legislation like the "Inflation Reduction Act."

This brings us to KJP's excuse for high prices and why they shouldn't be bothering anybody too much. There was "nothing but the classics" in this answer where Putin and the pandemic were blamed. This sounds so familiar: 

On a related note, people are wondering if KJP's outfit was sponsored today:

From "Nothing Runs Like a Deere" to "Nobody Lies Like Jean-Pierre."

*** 

