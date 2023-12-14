House's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Sparks an AP Investigation (of the Investigator)

James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrim...
Doug P.  |  10:53 AM on December 14, 2023
Meme screenshot

Yesterday the House of Representatives voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his past dealings.

The Associated Press shared the news with a spin that could have been written by the DNC: 

And with that, the Associated Press is putting on its investigative hat and diving in.

No, they're not looking into Biden's dealings, but rather they're investigating one of the investigators and seem to think they've discovered some hypocrisy:

Why are we not surprised?

Gee, they sure have busted Comer!

Yep, totally the same thing!

The AP also literally gets paid to push propaganda.

