House's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Sparks an AP Investigation (of the Investigator)

Yesterday the House of Representatives voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his past dealings.

The Associated Press shared the news with a spin that could have been written by the DNC:

The U.S. House has authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Every Republican rallied behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president. pic.twitter.com/xL1aIkt7lh — The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2023

And with that, the Associated Press is putting on its investigative hat and diving in.

No, they're not looking into Biden's dealings, but rather they're investigating one of the investigators and seem to think they've discovered some hypocrisy:

The Republican leading the probe of Hunter Biden has his own shell company and complicated friends https://t.co/GrYKhrvn4D — The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2023

Why are we not surprised?

Unbelievable. The Associated Press, which has gone to great lengths to avoid reporting on Hunter Biden's influence peddling schemes and the connections to Joe Biden, finally decided to do some investigative reporting - of James Comer. pic.twitter.com/cbuxLxv9Tv — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 14, 2023

Gee, they sure have busted Comer!

Local Kentucky man purchases property with traceable LLC, obviously the same as laundering money from Chinese spies through a web of untraceable Delaware shell companies



It's pathetic the way journalists are running cover for Biden



This is a disgrace https://t.co/JjWu8uprbU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 14, 2023

This is exactly like foreign influence peddling with a sitting vice president! — Patrick (@PatrickIshmael) December 14, 2023

Yep, totally the same thing!

In their defense, they’re not really journalists, they just play them for propaganda outlets. — Marcus (@Rockies2007) December 14, 2023

The AP also literally gets paid to push propaganda.

***